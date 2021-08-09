Syndicate, Syndicate Wars, and Ultima Underworld 1 & 2 free on Gog until Sept 3rd.

Title says it all,
Syndicate, Syndicate Wars, and Ultima Underworld 1 & 2 are free on Gog until Sept 3rd.
Front page
https://www.gog.com/
Direct Link
https://www.gog.com/...d_and_syndicate
Posted Today, 12:10 AM
Posted Today, 01:16 AM
Not giftable. And Ultima Underworld 1 and 2 and Syndicate are free on Origin for the same time.
They say they are giftable for me, though I've not tried.
Does the person you were sending them to already own it?
Posted Today, 03:59 AM
Interesting, I already owned the UU 1&2 Pack and it stated that it was not hittable in my country, which is the good old USA. When I removed that it gave the same message about Syndicate Plus which I did not already own.
They say they are giftable for me, though I've not tried.
Does the person you were sending them to already own it?
Posted Today, 05:00 AM
Interesting, I already owned the UU 1&2 Pack and it stated that it was not hittable in my country, which is the good old USA. When I removed that it gave the same message about Syndicate Plus which I did not already own.
It gave me the same message until I removed what I owned, which was the Synds so..
Bad net/page coding?
