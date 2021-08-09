Jump to content

The gang talks Activision Blizzard walkout, Halo Infinite preview, record breaking consoles, and so much more!

Syndicate, Syndicate Wars, and Ultima Underworld 1 & 2 free on Gog until Sept 3rd.

By Jiryn, Yesterday, 11:50 PM
#1 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4497 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

Title says it all,

Syndicate, Syndicate Wars, and Ultima Underworld 1 & 2 are free on Gog until Sept 3rd.

 

Front page

https://www.gog.com/

Direct Link

https://www.gog.com/...d_and_syndicate


#2 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   5062 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted Today, 12:10 AM

Not giftable. And Ultima Underworld 1 and 2 and Syndicate are free on Origin for the same time.

#3 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4497 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

Not giftable. And Ultima Underworld 1 and 2 and Syndicate are free on Origin for the same time.

They say they are giftable for me, though I've not tried.

Does the person you were sending them to already own it?


#4 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   5062 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted Today, 03:59 AM

They say they are giftable for me, though I've not tried.
Does the person you were sending them to already own it?

Interesting, I already owned the UU 1&2 Pack and it stated that it was not hittable in my country, which is the good old USA. When I removed that it gave the same message about Syndicate Plus which I did not already own.

#5 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4497 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 05:00 AM

Interesting, I already owned the UU 1&2 Pack and it stated that it was not hittable in my country, which is the good old USA. When I removed that it gave the same message about Syndicate Plus which I did not already own.

It gave me the same message until I removed what I owned, which was the Synds so..

Bad net/page coding?


