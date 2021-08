Posted Today, 06:43 AM

You can try the anime streaming service Crunchyroll Premium for 14 days and get a 3 month Game Pass for PC membership for free.

https://www.crunchyr...1/en/index.html

Here are the terms:

Requires a Crunchyroll Premium membership. Valid for new Xbox Game Pass members only. One code per person. Claim offer by 10/31/21. Redeem by 11/30/21.

Therefore, I don't know if it will stack for current Game Pass members, but it might. Fingers crossed.