CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #693: 4 Monkeys

CAGcast #693: 4 Monkeys

The gang talks The Suicide Squad, What If, new Jeopardy hosts, Action Arcade Wrestling, Boyfriend Dungeon, and so much more!

GamesPlanet Encore PC Digital Summer Sale

By hamadto, Aug 13 2021 11:55 PM
#1 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 13 August 2021 - 11:55 PM

GamesPlanet Encore PC Digital Sale is now live. There are around 2500 games on sale!

 


#2 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9433 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted 14 August 2021 - 03:10 AM

Decent list.
Are you a rep or just a good Samaritan?

#3 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 14 August 2021 - 06:00 PM

Decent list.
Are you a rep or just a good Samaritan?

I am trying to help, list updated with Day 2 titles.


#4 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9433 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted 14 August 2021 - 08:18 PM

I am trying to help, list updated with Day 2 titles.

Cool. Thank you.

#5 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 15 August 2021 - 01:29 PM

List updated with titles on sale Today.


#6 VegieM  

VegieM

Posted Yesterday, 11:36 PM

Great price for Yakuza games, Never seen them this low.


