GamesPlanet PC Digital Summer Sale already started, check list for titles available on sale (Daily Flash Sale):
- Age of Wonders - $1.20
- Age of Wonders II: The Wizard's Throne - $2.50
- Age of Wonders III - $6.99
- Age of Wonders III - Deluxe Edition DLC - $3.50
- Age of Wonders III - Eternal Lords Expansion - $9.50
- Age of Wonders III - Golden Realms Expansion - $5.99
- Age of Wonders III Collection - $15.99
- Age of Wonders III Deluxe Edition - $8.75
- Age of Wonders Shadow Magic - $1.99
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $11.50
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition - $13.99
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Invasions - $9.50
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition - $21.00
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Revelations - $6.99
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Star Kings - $14.99
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition Content - $5.99
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Season Pass - $32.99
- Airline Tycoon 2 - $2.99
- Airline Tycoon 2 Gold Edition - $5.75
- Airline Tycoon Deluxe - $1.88
- Airport Madness 4 - $4.43
- Airport Madness: Time Machine - $2.99
- Airport Madness: World Edition - $4.40
- Alien Spidy - $1.75
- An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF - $7.91
- AO Tennis 2 - $17.60
- Ashwalkers - $8.44
- Autobahn Police Simulator - $5.50
- Autobahn Police Simulator 2 - $11.00
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - $3.75
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Space Marines DLC - $4.25
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Tau Empire DLC - $4.25
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - $6.66
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Chaos Campaign Expansion - $7.77
- Bedtime Blues - $0.96
- Ben 10: Power Trip - $21.00
- Black Future '88 - $6.66
- Blackguards - $0.99
- Blackguards 2 - $0.99
- Blackguards Franchise Bundle - $1.40
- BLACKHOLE - $1.70
- BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition - $2.50
- Blood Knights - $2.85
- Bomber Crew - $2.40
- Bomber Crew - Deluxe Edition - $3.99
- Bomber Crew Skin Pack - $0.99
- Bomber Crew: USAAF - $2.99
- Bridge Constructor - $1.67
- Bridge Constructor Medieval - $1.50
- Bridge Constructor Trains - Expansion Pack - $0.99
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead - $3.50
- Cardpocalypse - $9.99
- Cardpocalypse - Out Of Time - $3.36
- Cardpocalypse: Time Warp Edition - $13.50
- Chicago 1930 - $0.44
- Coast Guard - $2.50
- Codename: Panzers - Cold War - $3.33
- Codename: Panzers - Phase One - $3.33
- Codename: Panzers - Phase Two - $3.33
- Codename: Panzers Bundle - $4.99
- Commandos 2 - HD Remaster - $9.50
- Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack - $13.99
- Company of Crime - $8.75
- Company of Heroes - $3.85
- Company of Heroes 2 - $4.50
- Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault - $4.50
- Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault - Fox Company Rangers - $1.24
- Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces - $2.99
- Company of Heroes 2: Theatre of War - Case Blue DLC - $2.49
- Company of Heroes Complete Pack - $6.67
- Company of Heroes Franchise Edition - $14.99
- Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts - $3.69
- Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor - $3.69
- Control Ultimate Edition - $13.99
- Crewsaders - $0.70
- Crossroads Inn - Season Pass 2 - $3.99
- Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition - $9.50
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin - $8.99
- DARK SOULS III - $12.99
- DARK SOULS III - Ashes of Ariandel - $6.75
- DARK SOULS III - Deluxe Edition - $18.99
- DARK SOULS III - Season Pass - $11.00
- DARK SOULS III - The Ringed City - $6.75
- Dark Souls: Remastered - $17.99
- Displaced - $0.60
- Distant Worlds: Universe - $12.99
- Double Kick Heroes - $13.19
- Draw Puzzle - $2.20
- Dungeons - $2.85
- Dungeons 2 - $5.75
- Dungeons 2: A Chance Of Dragons DLC - $1.19
- Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter DLC - $2.30
- Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire DLC - $1.19
- Dungeons 3 - $9.50
- Dungeons 3 - Complete Collection - $18.99
- Dungeons 3: A Multitude of Maps DLC - $2.40
- Dungeons 3: An Unexpected DLC - $2.40
- Dungeons 3: Clash of Gods DLC - $4.75
- Dungeons 3: Evil of the Caribbean DLC - $2.40
- Dungeons 3: Famous Last Words DLC - $2.40
- Dungeons 3: Lord of the Kings DLC - $2.40
- Dungeons 3: Once upon a time DLC - $2.40
- Endzone - A World Apart - $19.99
- Epic Car Factory - $2.50
- F.E.A.R. 3 - $4.25
- F.E.A.R. Ultimate Shooter Edition - $2.30
- Fantasy Blacksmith - $5.79
- Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition - $2.99
- Far Cry 3 - $5.75
- Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition - $8.50
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - $4.50
- Far Cry 4 - $8.50
- Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition - $13.99
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass - $8.50
- Far Cry 5 - $11.00
- Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition - $16.99
- Far Cry 5 - Season Pass - $6.99
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle - $18.99
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle - $24.38
- Far Cry Primal - $7.19
- Far Cry Primal Digital Apex Edition - $8.27
- Far Cry: New Dawn - $9.78
- Far Cry: New Dawn - Deluxe Edition - $11.81
- FEAR 2: Project Origin - $3.33
- Fernbus Coach Simulator Add-on - Football Team Bus - $11.99
- Fernbus Coach Simulator Add-On - Neoplan Skyliner - $9.99
- Fernbus Simulator - $18.99
- FlatOut - $1.39
- FlatOut 2 - $1.75
- Flatout 3: Chaos & Destruction - $0.99
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity - $5.09
- FlatOut: Ultimate Carnage - $3.47
- Flipon - $2.46
- Fred3ric - $0.88
- Frederic Evil Strikes Back - $0.79
- Frederic: Resurrection of Music - $0.29
- Furi - $5.28
- Furi - One More Fight - $1.05
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout - $13.20
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout - Digital Deluxe - $13.99
- Genital Jousting - $1.99
- Giana Sisters 2D - $1.50
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Bundle - $2.99
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - $2.50
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Rise of the Owlverlord - $0.99
- Gift of Parthax - $1.60
- GOAT OF DUTY - $5.27
- Grand Ages: Medieval - $9.50
- Grand Ages: Rome - $4.75
- Grand Ages: Rome - Gold Edition - $7.25
- Grand Ages: Rome - Reign of Augustus - $3.33
- Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms - $5.27
- Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms - Deluxe Pack - $2.64
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds - $5.27
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds Deluxe Pack - $2.64
- Hell Warders - $6.50
- Ikenfell - $11.50
- Intruders: Hide and Seek - $1.75
- Iron Danger - $4.99
- Iron Danger - Supporter Pack - $3.50
- Jessika - $4.25
- Journey to the Center of the Earth - $1.24
- Just Ignore Them - $0.99
- Killing Floor - $4.43
- Killing Floor 2 - $8.88
- Killing Floor 2 - Armory Season Pass - $24.40
- Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $12.40
- Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade - $3.30
- Killing Floor: Incursion - $12.78
- King's Bounty: Armored Princess - $2.40
- King's Bounty: Collector's Pack - $6.90
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - $2.99
- King's Bounty: Dark Side Premium Edition - $3.50
- King's Bounty: Platinum Edition - $4.50
- King's Bounty: The Legend - $1.60
- King’s Bounty: Crossworlds - $3.50
- King’s Bounty: Ultimate Edition - $7.43
- King’s Bounty: Warriors of the North - $2.40
- King’s Bounty: Warriors of the North - The Complete Edition - $3.45
- Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 - $4.25
- Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 - $4.25
- Mable & The Wood - $2.64
- Mad Max - $4.25
- Majesty 2 - $2.50
- Marble Duel - $0.70
- MechaNika - $1.40
- Mega Man 11 - $11.99
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $4.75
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Bundle - $15.99
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $15.99
- Memories of Mars - $4.46
- Meridian New World Contributors Pack - $1.99
- Meridian: New World - $0.99
- Meridian: Squad 22 - $1.99
- Milanoir - $2.40
- Monster Hunter World - $18.99
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - $22.99
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe - $31.00
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $31.99
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - Deluxe - $39.99
- Monster Train - $11.00
- Monster Train: The Last Divinity - $9.33
- Monster Truck Championship - $12.99
- Monster Truck Championship - Patriot Pack - $2.75
- Monster Truck Championship - Rebel Hunter Edition - $16.99
- Monster Truck Championship - Rebel Hunter Pack - $7.50
- MUD TV - $2.85
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 - $4.50
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 - $4.50
- Next Up Hero - $3.50
- Of Orcs and Men - $1.32
- Oil Enterprise - $3.33
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic - $1.50
- Pizza Connection - $1.75
- Pizza Connection 1&2 - $2.25
- Pizza Connection 2 - $1.75
- Pizza Connection 3 - $4.25
- Planet Zoo - $17.99
- Planet Zoo Deluxe Edition - $21.99
- Planet Zoo: Aquatic Pack - $7.20
- Planet Zoo: Arctic Pack - $5.99
- Planet Zoo: Australia Pack - $6.50
- Planet Zoo: South America Pack - $6.50
- Planet Zoo: Southeast Asia Animal Pack - $7.20
- Praetorians - HD Remaster - $9.50
- Premium Pool Arena - $2.50
- Race Arcade - $2.99
- Railroad Corporation - $11.99
- Railroad Corporation - Civil War - $6.40
- Railroad Corporation - Deluxe Edition DLC - $2.10
- Railroad Corporation - Yellow Fever DLC - $3.13
- Rayman Legends - $6.99
- Rayman Origins - $5.98
- Rayman Raving Rabbids - $2.50
- rFactor 2 - $13.60
- Rogue Stormers - $3.50
- Rogue Stormers Deluxe - $5.99
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle - $1.90
- Runaway 3: A twist of Fate - $1.90
- Runaway: A Road Adventure - $1.90
- Serious Sam 3: BFE - $3.60
- Serious Sam 4 - $16.99
- Serious Sam 4 Deluxe Edition - $21.99
- Serious Sam HD - First Encounter - $2.75
- Seven: Enhanced Collector's Edition - $7.77
- Seven: Enhanced Edition - $5.75
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - $8.80
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - $18.47
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition - $13.20
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut - $4.40
- Shenmue III - $11.50
- Shenmue III - Deluxe Edition - $14.99
- Shoppe Keep - $3.13
- Shoppe Keep 2 - $5.59
- Size Matters - $4.25
- Skelattack - $3.50
- SpellForce 2 – Anniversary Edition - $3.33
- SpellForce 2: Demons Of The Past - $4.25
- SpellForce 2: Faith in Destiny - $3.33
- SpellForce 2: Faith in Destiny - Deluxe - $4.25
- SpellForce 3 - $9.99
- SpellForce 3: Fallen God - $13.99
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest - $6.99
- SpellForce Complete Pack - $9.99
- SpellForce Platinum - $2.20
- Steel Division 2 - $11.00
- Steel Division 2 - Back To War Pack - $6.99
- Steel Division 2 - Black Sunday - $4.25
- Steel Division 2 - Burning Baltics - $8.49
- Steel Division 2 - Commander Deluxe Edition - $15.99
- Steel Division 2 - Commander Deluxe Pack - $6.99
- Steel Division 2 - Death on the Vistula - $4.25
- Steel Division 2 - General Deluxe Edition - $19.99
- Steel Division 2 - History Pass - $8.49
- Steel Division 2 - Nemesis #2 - Lvov Offensive - $2.20
- Steel Division 2 - Nemesis #3 - Battle of Rimini - $2.20
- Steel Division 2 - Pre-order Pack - $2.38
- Steel Division 2 - The Fate of Finland - $4.25
- Steel Division 2 - Total Conflict Edition - $19.99
- Steel Division 2 - Tribute to D-Day Pack - $4.25
- Street Power Soccer - $12.75
- Supraland - $6.66
- Tennis World Tour - $11.00
- Tennis World Tour - Roland Garros Edition - $11.13
- Tennis World Tour 2 - $16.99
- Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition - $29.99
- Tennis World Tour 2 Annual Pass - $16.99
- Tennis World Tour 2 Official Tournaments and Stadia Pack - $9.99
- Tennis World Tour Legends Edition - $15.18
- The Banner Saga - $4.25
- The Banner Saga 2 - $4.25
- The Banner Saga 3 - $7.50
- The Banner Saga 3 - Eternal Arena - $1.70
- The Banner Saga 3: Deluxe Edition - $8.50
- The Banner Saga 3: Legendary Edition - $11.50
- The Battle of Polytopia - $6.60
- The Battle of Polytopia: Moonrise - Deluxe - $7.99
- The Bluecoats: North & South - $10.55
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $4.50
- This War of Mine - $3.50
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition - $6.88
- This War of Mine: Stories - Fading Embers (ep. 3) - $2.40
- This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise (ep.1) - $1.20
- This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass - $2.99
- This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast (ep.2) - $2.40
- Those Who Remain - $8.50
- Tinkertown - $12.59
- Tourist Bus Simulator - $18.99
- Underworld Ascendant - $6.50
- Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron - Flyboyz Edition - $8.32
- Wayout - $0.50
- Wayout 2: Hex - $0.50
- When Ski Lifts Go Wrong - $2.50
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $11.33
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Digital Deluxe - $11.00
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot - $6.25
- Wolfenstein: The New Order - $5.75
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - $5.75
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $8.50
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe - $17.99