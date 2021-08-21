Humble Store Summer Sale - Up to 90% Off PC Digital Games

Humble Store Summer Sale started yesterday with 100s of games on sale.
Publisher Sales
- BANDAI NAMCO Sale
- Rockstar Games Sale
- Paradox Interactive Sale
- Devolver Digital Sale
- CD Projekt RED Sale
- SEGA Sale
- Square Enix Sale
- Rebellion Developments Sale
- Humble Games Sale
- Focus Home Interactive Sale
- 2K Sale
- Team17 Sale
- Frontier Developments Sale
- THQ Nordic Sale
- Techland Sale
- NIS America Sale
- Private Division Sale
Featured Deals
Latter price is after Humble Choice Discount:
- 7 Days to Die - $7.49 / $5.99
- A Hat in Time - Ultimate Edition - $19.92 / $15.94
- A Total War Saga: TROY - Heroic Edition - $56.97 / $45.58
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION - $21.24 / $16.99
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition - $4.99 / $3.99
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Bundle - $11.99 / $9.59
- Alice: Madness Returns - The Complete Collection - $7.49 / $6.59
- Arizona Sunshine - $14.99 / $11.99
- Aseprite - $14.99 / $11.99
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Gold Edition - $24.99 / $19.99
- Avorion - $17.49 / $13.99
- Axiom Verge - $7.99 / $6.39
- Battlefield™ V Definitive Edition - $4.99 / $4.39
- Battlezone 98 Redux - Odyssey Edition - $7.49 / $5.99
- BeamNG.drive - $19.99 / $15.99
- BIOMUTANT - $53.99 / $43.19
- BONEWORKS - $23.99 / $19.19
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass - $16.49 / $16.49
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $35.99 / $30.59
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 - $7.99 / $6.39
- CODE VEIN Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 / $15.99
- Conan Exiles - $15.99 / $12.79
- Control - $11.99 / $10.19
- Control - Season Pass - $7.49 / $6.37
- Crusader Kings III - $39.99 / $35.99
- Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition - $67.49 / $60.74
- Cuphead - $14.99 / $11.99
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 / $40.19
- DARK SOULS™ III Deluxe Edition - $21.24 / $16.99
- DARK SOULS™ Remastered - $19.99 / $15.99
- Dead by Daylight - STRANGER THINGS Chapter - $4.79 / $3.83
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition - $46.89 / $42.2
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $14.99 / $11.99
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - FighterZ Pass 3 - $9.99 / $7.99
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition - $33.99 / $27.19
- Duck Season - $11.99 / $9.59
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 - $26.99 / $21.59
- Eastward - $22.49 / $17.99
- Eldest Souls - $16.99 / $13.59
- Fable Anniversary - $8.74 / $6.99
- Farming Simulator 19 - $11.99 / $9.59
- Forager - $8.99 / $7.19
- Foxhole - $16.99 / $13.59
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 / $7.19
- Generation Zero® - $8.74 / $6.99
- Going Medieval - $22.49 / $17.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 / $12.74
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $8.99 / $7.64
- Grim Dawn - $6.24 / $4.99
- Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth Expansion - $12.59 / $10.07
- Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods Expansion - $11.19 / $8.95
- GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- - $47.99 / $38.39
- GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Deluxe Edition - $72.24 / $57.79
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - $17.49 / $13.99
- Hearts of Iron IV: La Résistance Expansion - $9.99 / $7.99
- HITMAN 3 - $35.99 / $35.99
- HITMAN 3 - Deluxe Edition - $53.99 / $53.99
- HITMAN™2 - Gold Edition - $19.99 / $15.99
- Humongous Entertainment Complete Pack - $49.99 / $39.99
- HuniePop 2: Double Date - $15.99 / $12.79
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 / $11.99
- Iron Harvest - Deluxe Edition - $31.45 / $25.16
- It Takes Two - $29.99 / $26.39
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - FATE Edition - $27.49 / $21.99
- Life is Strange 2 - Complete Season - $12.79 / $11.51
- Loop Hero - $9.89 / $7.91
- Maneater - $23.99 / $19.19
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $39.59 / $34.84
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition - $15.99 / $13.59
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $34.98 / $31.48
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - Digital Deluxe - $42.46 / $38.21
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD - $19.79 / $17.81
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - $44.99 / $38.24
- MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 / $15.99
- Nepify Your Life Bundle - $53.99 / $43.19
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch™ Remastered - $12.49 / $9.99
- Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom - $8.99 / $7.19
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 / $23.99
- Noita - $12.99 / $10.39
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $17.99 / $14.39
- OUTRIDERS - $38.99 / $35.09
- Overcooked! 2 - $11.24 / $8.99
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $29.99 / $23.99
- Papers, Please - $4.99 / $3.99
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul - $10.49 / $8.39
- Parkitect - $22.49 / $17.99
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Imperial Edition Bundle - $15.98 / $12.78
- Persona 4 Golden - $13.99 / $11.19
- Persona 4 Golden Digital Deluxe Edition - $15.99 / $12.79
- Persona 5 Strikers - Digital Deluxe Edition - $45.49 / $36.39
- Persona® 5 Strikers - $40.19 / $32.15
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $20.09 / $18.08
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition - $23.99 / $19.19
- Plague Inc: Evolved - $5.09 / $4.07
- Planet Zoo Deluxe Edition - $24.74 / $19.79
- Project Wingman - $18.74 / $14.99
- Pumpkin Jack - $16.79 / $13.43
- Red Dead Online - $9.99 / $7.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 / $36.17
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition - $59.98 / $53.98
- Resident Evil 6 Complete Pack - $7.99 / $7.19
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 / $11.99
- RimWorld - $31.49 / $25.19
- Risk of Rain 2 - $16.24 / $12.99
- Satisfactory - $23.99 / $19.19
- SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS Deluxe Edition - $33.99 / $27.19
- Second Extinction - $16.24 / $12.99
- Shadow Warrior 2: Deluxe - $9.99 / $7.99
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 / $23.99
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 / $9.99
- Slime Rancher - $5.99 / $4.79
- South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ Gold Edition - $19.99 / $15.99
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - $14.99 / $11.99
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ - $19.99 / $17.59
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 / $9.59
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 / $11.99
- Subnautica - $17.99 / $14.39
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris - Deluxe Edition - $52.49 / $41.99
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Fatal Bullet - $9.99 / $7.99
- Tales of Berseria™ - $7.99 / $6.39
- Tales of Symphonia - $4.99 / $3.99
- Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition - $9.99 / $7.99
- TEKKEN 7 - Ultimate Edition - $17.99 / $14.39
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - $14.99 / $11.99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky - $9.99 / $7.99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC - $19.49 / $15.59
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd - $22.49 / $17.99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - $19.99 / $15.99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - $19.99 / $15.99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - $35.99 / $32.39
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Digital Limited Edition - $47.38 / $42.64
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - $47.99 / $43.19
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Digital Deluxe Edition - $63.97 / $57.57
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 / $17.22
- The Survivalists - Deluxe Edition - $16.49 / $13.19
- The Witcher® 3: Wild Hunt GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION - $9.99 / $9.99
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 / $7.19
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator - $9.99 / $7.99
- Tricky Towers - $5.99 / $4.79
- Trine: Ultimate Collection - $14.99 / $11.99
- Visage - $22.74 / $18.19
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 / $5.99
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 / $29.99
- Wingspan - $13.39 / $10.71
- Wizard of Legend - $4.79 / $3.83
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem - $29.99 / $23.99
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition - $47.99 / $38.39
- Yakuza 0 - $4.99 / $3.99
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life - $14.99 / $11.99
- Yakuza Remastered Collection Bundle - $26.92 / $21.54
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - $38.99 / $31.19
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - Legendary Hero Edition - $49.49 / $39.59
- Ys I & II Chronicles+ - $4.49 / $3.59
- Ys SEVEN - $14.99 / $11.99
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim - $4.99 / $3.99
- Ys: Memories of Celceta - $14.99 / $11.99
- Zero Caliber VR - $14.99 / $11.99