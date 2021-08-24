Xbox Wireless Controller – Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6477883
https://www.microsof...on/94cz2b1vpcr7
selling out super fast, keep trying
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 09:39 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6477883
https://www.microsof...on/94cz2b1vpcr7
selling out super fast, keep trying
Posted Yesterday, 09:50 PM
Posted Today, 03:16 AM
Wonder how many beans can go in it
Posted Today, 06:00 AM
Posted Today, 04:40 PM
looks like a rainbow threw up. not for me.
hopefully someone will enjoy it.
$75? riiiiiiiiiight.
would much rather have the cyperbunk (intentional) controller. it looks cool, but i think we're into resellers for that limited run.
Posted Today, 05:28 PM
Target would be nice while I have 10% off using Paypal. Still overpriced but would not be as overpriced.
Posted Today, 05:40 PM
It’s up at target https://www.target.c...786#lnk=sametab
its also up at Walmart for $69 https://www.walmart....0-PCs/168090079
I picked up a second one at Walmart. Shows delivery on the 15th so only order from there if you don’t care about it on day 1. Looks like it’s been up for a few hours at Walmart already. I noticed it on a random Reddit post. Once it hits Twitter it might sell out.
Posted Today, 08:43 PM
Posted Today, 08:47 PM