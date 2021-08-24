Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #693: 4 Monkeys

CAGcast #693: 4 Monkeys

The gang talks The Suicide Squad, What If, new Jeopardy hosts, Action Arcade Wrestling, Boyfriend Dungeon, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Xbox Wireless Controller – Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition

By Sam Beckett, Yesterday, 09:39 PM

#1 Sam Beckett  

Sam Beckett

Posted Yesterday, 09:39 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6477883

 

https://www.microsof...on/94cz2b1vpcr7

 

 

selling out super fast, keep trying

 


#2 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3005 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 09:50 PM

Waiting for a Amazon link.

#3 blueArcana   Congratulations CAGiversary!   1186 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

blueArcana

Posted Today, 03:16 AM

Wonder how many beans can go in it

 


#4 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted Today, 06:00 AM

I've always loved the see through controllers for systems. But this color scheme is a bit to funky for my taste. Still pretty cool though.

#5 swirly76   late 2tha XboneX party CAGiversary!   127 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

swirly76

Posted Today, 04:40 PM

looks like a rainbow threw up. not for me.

hopefully someone will enjoy it.

$75? riiiiiiiiiight.

would much rather have the cyperbunk (intentional) controller. it looks cool, but i think we're into resellers for that limited run.


#6 Series M  

Series M

Posted Today, 05:28 PM

Target would be nice while I have 10% off using Paypal. Still overpriced but would not be as overpriced.


#7 sammiefry  

sammiefry

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

It’s up at target https://www.target.c...786#lnk=sametab

 

 

its also up at Walmart for $69 https://www.walmart....0-PCs/168090079

 

I picked up a second one at Walmart. Shows delivery on the 15th so only order from there if you don’t care about it on day 1. Looks like it’s been up for a few hours at Walmart already. I noticed it on a random Reddit post.  Once it hits Twitter it might sell out. 


#8 LakersHater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   110 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

LakersHater

Posted Today, 08:43 PM

Yeaaaaaah…..no thanks. Not what I expected for a motor sports themed controller. Man that controller is so 2021. Rather take the $70 and go the design lab route.

#9 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3005 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 08:47 PM

Btw PayPal has a 10% off any target order of $50+ deal going on right now. Takes off almost $9.

Just log into your PayPal account and go to deals and it should be there. I had to login on desktop for it to show up.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy