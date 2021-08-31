Atgames Legends Gamer Mini $61.25 @ Walmart.com

I think this is the cheapest Ive seen it.
https://www.walmart....-Mini/508398229
Posted Yesterday, 12:22 AM
Posted Yesterday, 12:27 AM
Posted Yesterday, 12:30 AM
I paid too much for this apparently. It’s really neat, you can easily mod it.
Yeah I grabbed the pro when it dropped to around $100. The CoinOps X mod was super easy. I just grabbed one of these so I can have the extra console, the 1 player stick is a bonus at this price.
Posted Yesterday, 12:40 AM
Posted Yesterday, 02:10 AM
Posted Yesterday, 02:30 AM
I got the $99 Pro one and returned it... the emulation isn't all that great, and it can really only be used as a controller on a computer.
If this one hits $50 and I find a way to use it on a Switch, I might grab it...
Posted Yesterday, 05:15 PM
Out of stock now.
Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM