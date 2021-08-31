Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #693: 4 Monkeys

CAGcast #693: 4 Monkeys

The gang talks The Suicide Squad, What If, new Jeopardy hosts, Action Arcade Wrestling, Boyfriend Dungeon, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Atgames Legends Gamer Mini $61.25 @ Walmart.com

By KevinMassacre, Yesterday, 12:22 AM

#1 KevinMassacre   OK USA! CAGiversary!   312 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

KevinMassacre

Posted Yesterday, 12:22 AM

I think this is the cheapest Ive seen it. 

 

 

https://www.walmart....-Mini/508398229


#2 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18068 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 12:27 AM

I paid too much for this apparently. It’s really neat, you can easily mod it.

#3 KevinMassacre   OK USA! CAGiversary!   312 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

KevinMassacre

Posted Yesterday, 12:30 AM

I paid too much for this apparently. It’s really neat, you can easily mod it.

Yeah I grabbed the pro when it dropped to around $100. The CoinOps X mod was super easy. I just grabbed one of these so I can have the extra console, the 1 player stick is a bonus at this price. 


#4 hufferstl   Get your symbols kid CAGiversary!   2558 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

hufferstl

Posted Yesterday, 12:40 AM

Links for modding please?

Is sauce the best way to go?

#5 xzeronature  

xzeronature

Posted Yesterday, 02:10 AM

Looks pretty sweet, just bought one.

#6 DavidD   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   243 Posts   Joined 18.0 Years Ago  

DavidD

Posted Yesterday, 02:30 AM

I got the $99 Pro one and returned it... the emulation isn't all that great, and it can really only be used as a controller on a computer.

 

If this one hits $50 and I find a way to use it on a Switch, I might grab it...


#7 TheRyno665   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   111 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

TheRyno665

Posted Yesterday, 05:15 PM

Out of stock now.


#8 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   624 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM

Passed on it, rather drop the money on the Neo Geo stick if it ever goes back on sale.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy