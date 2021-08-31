Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #693: 4 Monkeys

CAGcast #693: 4 Monkeys

The gang talks The Suicide Squad, What If, new Jeopardy hosts, Action Arcade Wrestling, Boyfriend Dungeon, and so much more!

* * * - - 2 votes

$15 off $25 Amazon app purchase. Expires 08/31/21

By FlamedLiquid, Yesterday, 01:21 AM

FlamedLiquid
Posted Yesterday, 01:21 AM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 01:21 AM

Saw this mentioned on other sites. Worked for me. Must have the Amazon app and must make checkout purchase on the app.

Click the link. If eligible it'll let you click a $15 coupon. Then make your purchase on the Amazon app. Only works on items sold directly from Amazon.

Also you'll be able to click a second $15 off coupon tomorrow if you let 24 hours pass if its still before 11:59 pm PT on August 31st.

https://www.amazon.c...ode=21423115011


#2 deserter280  

deserter280

Posted Yesterday, 01:34 AM

Man its REALLY tough trying to find stuff over $40 to make this a good deal since I don't have prime. Almost all of the $60 preorders will be cheaper than $45 when target does their B2G1s. Definitely some good picks here for people who have prime though. Has anyone tried creating multiple accounts for this?

gpn
Posted Yesterday, 01:35 AM  

gpn

Posted Yesterday, 01:35 AM

Even if you get a message at the top saying the offer is only available to those who received an email with the offer, click the button anyways. Worked for me.


V878
Posted Yesterday, 01:39 AM  

V878

Posted Yesterday, 01:39 AM

Thanks for sharing. May use it on a preorder.


Komentra
Posted Yesterday, 01:40 AM  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 01:40 AM

Saw this on slickdeals yesterday. First code worked, and second one didn’t even after the 24 hour period.

Contacted support about it, but they just told me they would escalate the issue.

FlamedLiquid
Posted Yesterday, 01:44 AM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 01:44 AM

Saw this on slickdeals yesterday. First code worked, and second one didn’t even after the 24 hour period.
Contacted support about it, but they just told me they would escalate the issue.


What code? There are no codes. You mean clicking the button for the second coupon?

Komentra
Posted Yesterday, 01:47 AM  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 01:47 AM

What code? There are no codes. You mean clicking the button for the second coupon?

Yeah that’s what I meant. App will say first purchase is complete, but won’t apply the second coupon code to your account.

Seems really hit or miss. Some people are having issues and others are not.

I’m wondering if my issue is because I used the first discount on a controller that isn’t shipping until November.

AwRy108
Posted Yesterday, 01:53 AM  

AwRy108

Posted Yesterday, 01:53 AM

Thanks for this! Just used the $15 off on Metroid Dread since it’ll likely be excluded from future Target B2G1 sales.

synnarc
Posted Yesterday, 01:55 AM  

synnarc

Posted Yesterday, 01:55 AM

Even if you get a message at the top saying the offer is only available to those who received an email with the offer, click the button anyways. Worked for me.

This worked for me. Thanks mate.


kikujirobill
Posted Yesterday, 02:06 AM  

kikujirobill

Posted Yesterday, 02:06 AM

Worked for me even though at the top it said I wasn’t eligible. Just click the button anyway. Was able to get the new Django 4K bluray for $13

#11 ricotito23  

ricotito23

Posted Yesterday, 02:08 AM

I use first one on hades switch yesterday. 2nd one on blue fire switch today. I contact amazon for 2nd one.

#12 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Yesterday, 02:19 AM

Saw this mentioned on other sites. Worked for me. Must have the Amazon app and must make checkout purchase on the app.

Click the link. If eligible it'll let you click a $15 coupon. Then make your purchase on the Amazon app. Only works on items sold directly from Amazon.

Also you'll be able to click a second $15 off coupon tomorrow if you let 24 hours pass if its still before 11:59 pm PT on August 31st.

https://www.amazon.c...9&creative=9325

Nice find!

 

Even if you get a message at the top saying the offer is only available to those who received an email with the offer, click the button anyways. Worked for me.

So glad you mentioned this!

 

 

Ended up getting Bravely Default 2 which is still on sale, for 16 after tax!


Wildthing1385
Posted Yesterday, 02:22 AM  

Wildthing1385

Posted Yesterday, 02:22 AM

So I get the not eligible message too, but nothing else. No button to click or the terms and conditions below

Ty for the heads up though

DavidD
Posted Yesterday, 02:28 AM  

DavidD

Posted Yesterday, 02:28 AM

I got yesterday, but didn't place an order until about 11:30... I'll have to check late tonight and see if it works.

 

$15 off Metroid Dread might be the best deal I can come up with...


etcrane
Posted Yesterday, 02:48 AM  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 02:48 AM

Man its REALLY tough trying to find stuff over $40 to make this a good deal since I don't have prime. Almost all of the $60 preorders will be cheaper than $45 when target does their B2G1s. Definitely some good picks here for people who have prime though. Has anyone tried creating multiple accounts for this?


Yeah, but if you want any games coming out in December then it will be too late for a B2G1 at Target. I used it for Dying Light 2 personally … I enjoyed the first game and want to support the developer.

Romeo
Posted Yesterday, 03:32 AM  

Romeo

Posted Yesterday, 03:32 AM

Saw this mentioned on other sites. Worked for me. Must have the Amazon app and must make checkout purchase on the app.

Click the link. If eligible it'll let you click a $15 coupon. Then make your purchase on the Amazon app. Only works on items sold directly from Amazon.

Also you'll be able to click a second $15 off coupon tomorrow if you let 24 hours pass if its still before 11:59 pm PT on August 31st.

https://www.amazon.c...9&creative=9325

 

 

Thank you. Just bought some first part Apple stuff that never really goes on sale.

 

How does the second coupon work, same deal as the one day? Click the link after 24 from when I first clicked it, and you just have another coupon in the account?


#17 deserter280  

deserter280

Posted Yesterday, 03:39 AM

Yeah, but if you want any games coming out in December then it will be too late for a B2G1 at Target. I used it for Dying Light 2 personally … I enjoyed the first game and want to support the developer.


There will definitely be another B2G1 before december possibly even two. They've been doing them very frequently.

But I agree on DL2. That was the one preorder I had my eye on, but I imagine it'll also have the $10 discount on release like most games now, and will have some preorder exclusive stuff elsewhere, so I passed on that for now. Can't wait for it regardless.

Ended up having a prime trial apparently so I picked up Aliens Fireteams instead. And an FYI, not that it's an surprise, but a few other accounts in my household had it as well so I'd suggest checking any family accounts too.

The 7th Number
Posted Yesterday, 04:01 AM  

The 7th Number

Posted Yesterday, 04:01 AM

It said i can get the offer but the amazon store app says "currently unavailable" to download on my amazon fire 7 tablet. Go figure.

NoThanksBro
Posted Yesterday, 04:02 AM  

NoThanksBro

Posted Yesterday, 04:02 AM

Says it's only for people who are using the Amazon app for the first time. So despite giving me a link via email, it didn't apply any discounts at checkout in the app.

 

Update: Didn't work on digital goods, but worked on an Elden Ring preorder. I guess I never have actually bought anything through the app despite having it downloaded already for a while?!


#20 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 04:13 AM

Says it's only for people who are using the Amazon app for the first time. So despite giving me a link via email, it didn't apply any discounts at checkout in the app.

Make sure it's sold and shipped by Amazon.


#21 mikeshinobi  

mikeshinobi

Posted Yesterday, 04:17 AM

Bravely Default 2 was tempting at $30, but at $15? Schwing.

Hopefully coupon #2 works for me.

Edit: guess it's too late for me but I might see if support can hook me up. I'm late by 20 minutes

TheLegendofTyler
Posted Yesterday, 04:27 AM  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 04:27 AM

Second code still not working for me. Maybe it's because I did a pre order? Anyone else that did a pre order get the second code to work?

#23 Unfinisheddoug  

Unfinisheddoug

Posted Yesterday, 04:37 AM

So I get the not eligible message too, but nothing else. No button to click or the terms and conditions below

Ty for the heads up though

Same here unfortunately. No buttons at all, only said message.

 

Certainly happy for everyone else who did get it to work though! 


blackwaltz34
Posted Yesterday, 05:14 AM  

blackwaltz34

Posted Yesterday, 05:14 AM

Thanks, coupon worked for me. Ordered a bunch of house stuff and threw in Bravely Default 2 in the order.

Indiana Jones
Posted Yesterday, 07:32 AM  

Indiana Jones

Posted Yesterday, 07:32 AM

If it tells you you're not eligible but still gives you the option to add the coupon, try it anyway. It still let me use the coupon twice.


FlamedLiquid
Posted Yesterday, 08:58 AM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 08:58 AM

If it tells you you're not eligible but still gives you the option to add the coupon, try it anyway. It still let me use the coupon twice.


How long did you have to wait until you were able to make a second order?

Romeo
Posted Yesterday, 10:52 AM  

Romeo

Posted Yesterday, 10:52 AM

How long did you have to wait until you were able to make a second order?

 

That's what I'm trying to figure out. I ordered last night around 11:15p EDT with the coupon.


DonaldBlank
Posted Yesterday, 01:58 PM  

DonaldBlank

Posted Yesterday, 01:58 PM

if i dont have prime, does it really take nearly a week for a video game pre-order to deliver?
Pokemon Diamond comes out Nov 19th but it says i'll get it nov 26th


lilman
Posted Yesterday, 02:09 PM  

lilman

Posted Yesterday, 02:09 PM

Dad's account got second coupon to activate around 10am EST. He let me use it to get :switch: Sakuna for $15.


KrayzieKMF
Posted Yesterday, 02:15 PM  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Yesterday, 02:15 PM

Dad's account got second coupon to activate around 10am EST. He let me use it to get :switch: Sakuna for $15.

any idea when he used the first coupon?


