Saw this mentioned on other sites. Worked for me. Must have the Amazon app and must make checkout purchase on the app.
Click the link. If eligible it'll let you click a $15 coupon. Then make your purchase on the Amazon app. Only works on items sold directly from Amazon.
Also you'll be able to click a second $15 off coupon tomorrow if you let 24 hours pass if its still before 11:59 pm PT on August 31st.
https://www.amazon.c...ode=21423115011
$15 off $25 Amazon app purchase. Expires 08/31/21
#1 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8877 Posts Joined 17.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:21 AM
Saw this mentioned on other sites. Worked for me. Must have the Amazon app and must make checkout purchase on the app.
- Ma55acre1080, RunningMan and skrockij89 like this
#2
Posted Yesterday, 01:34 AM
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 217 Posts Joined 17.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:35 AM
Even if you get a message at the top saying the offer is only available to those who received an email with the offer, click the button anyways. Worked for me.
#4 Let's hug it out CAGiversary! 1011 Posts Joined 15.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:39 AM
Thanks for sharing. May use it on a preorder.
#5 (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary! 3007 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:40 AM
Contacted support about it, but they just told me they would escalate the issue.
#6 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8877 Posts Joined 17.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:44 AM
Saw this on slickdeals yesterday. First code worked, and second one didn’t even after the 24 hour period.
Contacted support about it, but they just told me they would escalate the issue.
What code? There are no codes. You mean clicking the button for the second coupon?
#7 (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary! 3007 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:47 AM
Yeah that’s what I meant. App will say first purchase is complete, but won’t apply the second coupon code to your account.
What code? There are no codes. You mean clicking the button for the second coupon?
Seems really hit or miss. Some people are having issues and others are not.
I’m wondering if my issue is because I used the first discount on a controller that isn’t shipping until November.
#8 AwRy108 CAGiversary! 2063 Posts Joined 16.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:53 AM
#9 Lord of the VRAM CAGiversary! 1629 Posts Joined 11.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:55 AM
Even if you get a message at the top saying the offer is only available to those who received an email with the offer, click the button anyways. Worked for me.
This worked for me. Thanks mate.
#10 Yakuza Enthusiast CAGiversary! 41 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:06 AM
#11
Posted Yesterday, 02:08 AM
#12
Posted Yesterday, 02:19 AM
Saw this mentioned on other sites. Worked for me. Must have the Amazon app and must make checkout purchase on the app.
Click the link. If eligible it'll let you click a $15 coupon. Then make your purchase on the Amazon app. Only works on items sold directly from Amazon.
Also you'll be able to click a second $15 off coupon tomorrow if you let 24 hours pass if its still before 11:59 pm PT on August 31st.
https://www.amazon.c...9&creative=9325
Nice find!
Even if you get a message at the top saying the offer is only available to those who received an email with the offer, click the button anyways. Worked for me.
So glad you mentioned this!
Ended up getting Bravely Default 2 which is still on sale, for 16 after tax!
#13 Memento Mori CAG in Training 35 Posts Joined 2.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:22 AM
Ty for the heads up though
#14 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 243 Posts Joined 18.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:28 AM
I got yesterday, but didn't place an order until about 11:30... I'll have to check late tonight and see if it works.
$15 off Metroid Dread might be the best deal I can come up with...
#15 A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary! 6210 Posts Joined 18.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:48 AM
Man its REALLY tough trying to find stuff over $40 to make this a good deal since I don't have prime. Almost all of the $60 preorders will be cheaper than $45 when target does their B2G1s. Definitely some good picks here for people who have prime though. Has anyone tried creating multiple accounts for this?
Yeah, but if you want any games coming out in December then it will be too late for a B2G1 at Target. I used it for Dying Light 2 personally … I enjoyed the first game and want to support the developer.
#16 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4760 Posts Joined 17.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 03:32 AM
Saw this mentioned on other sites. Worked for me. Must have the Amazon app and must make checkout purchase on the app.
Click the link. If eligible it'll let you click a $15 coupon. Then make your purchase on the Amazon app. Only works on items sold directly from Amazon.
Also you'll be able to click a second $15 off coupon tomorrow if you let 24 hours pass if its still before 11:59 pm PT on August 31st.
https://www.amazon.c...9&creative=9325
Thank you. Just bought some first part Apple stuff that never really goes on sale.
How does the second coupon work, same deal as the one day? Click the link after 24 from when I first clicked it, and you just have another coupon in the account?
#17
Posted Yesterday, 03:39 AM
Yeah, but if you want any games coming out in December then it will be too late for a B2G1 at Target. I used it for Dying Light 2 personally … I enjoyed the first game and want to support the developer.
There will definitely be another B2G1 before december possibly even two. They've been doing them very frequently.
But I agree on DL2. That was the one preorder I had my eye on, but I imagine it'll also have the $10 discount on release like most games now, and will have some preorder exclusive stuff elsewhere, so I passed on that for now. Can't wait for it regardless.
Ended up having a prime trial apparently so I picked up Aliens Fireteams instead. And an FYI, not that it's an surprise, but a few other accounts in my household had it as well so I'd suggest checking any family accounts too.
#18 Sipping hot tea like a sir with my pinky out! CAGiversary! 7044 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:01 AM
#19 Vampire Killer CAGiversary! 432 Posts Joined 14.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:02 AM
Says it's only for people who are using the Amazon app for the first time. So despite giving me a link via email, it didn't apply any discounts at checkout in the app.
Update: Didn't work on digital goods, but worked on an Elden Ring preorder. I guess I never have actually bought anything through the app despite having it downloaded already for a while?!
#20
Posted Yesterday, 04:13 AM
Says it's only for people who are using the Amazon app for the first time. So despite giving me a link via email, it didn't apply any discounts at checkout in the app.
Make sure it's sold and shipped by Amazon.
#21
Posted Yesterday, 04:17 AM
Hopefully coupon #2 works for me.
Edit: guess it's too late for me but I might see if support can hook me up. I'm late by 20 minutes
#22 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4345 Posts Joined 12.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:27 AM
#23
Posted Yesterday, 04:37 AM
So I get the not eligible message too, but nothing else. No button to click or the terms and conditions below
Ty for the heads up though
Same here unfortunately. No buttons at all, only said message.
Certainly happy for everyone else who did get it to work though!
#24 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1416 Posts Joined 15.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:14 AM
#25 Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary! 2584 Posts Joined 16.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:32 AM
If it tells you you're not eligible but still gives you the option to add the coupon, try it anyway. It still let me use the coupon twice.
#26 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8877 Posts Joined 17.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:58 AM
If it tells you you're not eligible but still gives you the option to add the coupon, try it anyway. It still let me use the coupon twice.
How long did you have to wait until you were able to make a second order?
#27 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4760 Posts Joined 17.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:52 AM
How long did you have to wait until you were able to make a second order?
That's what I'm trying to figure out. I ordered last night around 11:15p EDT with the coupon.
#28 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 918 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:58 PM
if i dont have prime, does it really take nearly a week for a video game pre-order to deliver?
Pokemon Diamond comes out Nov 19th but it says i'll get it nov 26th
#29 Only the ordinary. CAGiversary! 4868 Posts Joined 11.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:09 PM
Dad's account got second coupon to activate around 10am EST. He let me use it to get Sakuna for $15.
#30 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4210 Posts Joined 17.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:15 PM
Dad's account got second coupon to activate around 10am EST. He let me use it to get Sakuna for $15.
any idea when he used the first coupon?