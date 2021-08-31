$15 off $25 Amazon app purchase. Expires 08/31/21

Posted Yesterday, 03:39 AM

Yeah, but if you want any games coming out in December then it will be too late for a B2G1 at Target. I used it for Dying Light 2 personally … I enjoyed the first game and want to support the developer.

There will definitely be another B2G1 before december possibly even two. They've been doing them very frequently.But I agree on DL2. That was the one preorder I had my eye on, but I imagine it'll also have the $10 discount on release like most games now, and will have some preorder exclusive stuff elsewhere, so I passed on that for now. Can't wait for it regardless.Ended up having a prime trial apparently so I picked up Aliens Fireteams instead. And an FYI, not that it's an surprise, but a few other accounts in my household had it as well so I'd suggest checking any family accounts too.