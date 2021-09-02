F1 2021 (PC Digital Download) $42.99

GamesPlanet has F1 2021 (PC Digital Download) on sale:
- F1 2021 Standard Edition - $42.99 (Lowest Historical Price)
- F1 2021 Deluxe Edition - $57.99
F1 2021 Deluxe Edition includes:
- The entire F1 2021 game
- My Team Icons Pack
- Braking Point Content Pack: Celebrate the release of F1® 2021 with exclusive in-game items inspired by the fictional stars of the new ‘Braking Point’ story experience. Equip them to race as Devon Butler, Aiden Jackson, and Casper Akkerman: Character avatar, Car livery, Suit, Gloves, Helmet, Victory radio voices
- 18,000 PitCoin virtual currency to spend in-game