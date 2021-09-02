Jump to content

F1 2021 (PC Digital Download) $42.99

By VegieM, Sep 02 2021 11:12 PM
Posted 02 September 2021 - 11:12 PM

GamesPlanet has F1 2021 (PC Digital Download) on sale:

F1 2021 Deluxe Edition includes:

  • The entire F1 2021 game
  • My Team Icons Pack
  • Braking Point Content Pack: Celebrate the release of F1® 2021 with exclusive in-game items inspired by the fictional stars of the new ‘Braking Point’ story experience. Equip them to race as Devon Butler, Aiden Jackson, and Casper Akkerman: Character avatar, Car livery, Suit, Gloves, Helmet, Victory radio voices
  • 18,000 PitCoin virtual currency to spend in-game

