AllDayZip via Walmart: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set (Switch) $60

Walmart: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set (Switch)
- $60 Walmart (3rd party seller, fulfilled by Walmart)
edit: luigi set
https://www.walmart....ampaign_id=9383
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 05:58 PM
Walmart: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set (Switch)
edit: luigi set
https://www.walmart....ampaign_id=9383
Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM
I wish this thing was as cool as I had hoped but it just isn't. It would be fun to have a Mario and Luigi but my son and I got bored with just tthe Mario one fairly quickly.
Great price though.
Posted Yesterday, 06:43 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM
Third party seller.
Yes, but it's fulfilled by Walmart. Original post updated.