CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #695: Why Are My Feet Wet?

CAGcast #695: Why Are My Feet Wet?

The gang talks Gamescom announcements, MLK in Fortnite, flash floods., and so much more!

AllDayZip via Walmart: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set (Switch) $60

By Titan X, Yesterday, 05:58 PM

Titan X

Posted Yesterday, 05:58 PM

Walmart: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set (Switch)

  • $60 Walmart (3rd party seller, fulfilled by Walmart)

edit: luigi set

https://www.walmart....ampaign_id=9383


purbeast

Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM

I wish this thing was as cool as I had hoped but it just isn't.  It would be fun to have a Mario and Luigi but my son and I got bored with just tthe Mario one fairly quickly.

 

Great price though.


briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 06:43 PM

Third party seller.

Titan X

Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM

Third party seller.

Yes, but it's fulfilled by Walmart.  Original post updated.


