Expired - Watch Dogs: Legions (Weekend Free Play) PS4/5, PC, Stadia Pro and GeForce Now

By Titan X, Sep 04 2021 05:51 AM

#1 Titan X   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   206 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

Titan X

Posted 04 September 2021 - 05:51 AM

Watch Dogs: Legions (Weekend Free Play)

  • PS4/5
  • Ubisoft Connect / PC
  • Stadia Pro
  • GeForce Now

 

Play the full version of Watch Dogs: Legion for free from September 3rd at 09:00 am to September 6th at 07:00 am (your local time)!


#2 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8583 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 04 September 2021 - 08:43 AM

I bought the Xbox One version from Amazon Warehouse 4 or 5 months ago, and it's still in my backlog.  But I might check it out this weekend.  This was the kick in the pants that I needed!  :applause:


#3 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10673 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 04 September 2021 - 08:36 PM

Going to try it on PS5 at least. The gold edition sale price is still a bit too much (prefer around $20), but I'll see if it is worth it in the future.


#4 Josh1billion   Josh x1,000,000,000 CAGiversary!   2309 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Josh1billion

Posted 04 September 2021 - 09:23 PM

Thanks OP.  Always wanted to see what this game is like but wasn't ever sold on it enough to buy it yet, so I'm in.


