Watch Dogs: Legions (Weekend Free Play) PS4/5, PC, Stadia Pro and GeForce Now

Watch Dogs: Legions (Weekend Free Play)
- PS4/5
- Ubisoft Connect / PC
- Stadia Pro
- GeForce Now
Play the full version of Watch Dogs: Legion for free from September 3rd at 09:00 am to September 6th at 07:00 am (your local time)!
Posted Yesterday, 05:51 AM
Posted Yesterday, 08:43 AM
I bought the Xbox One version from Amazon Warehouse 4 or 5 months ago, and it's still in my backlog. But I might check it out this weekend. This was the kick in the pants that I needed!
Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM
Going to try it on PS5 at least. The gold edition sale price is still a bit too much (prefer around $20), but I'll see if it is worth it in the future.
Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM
Thanks OP. Always wanted to see what this game is like but wasn't ever sold on it enough to buy it yet, so I'm in.