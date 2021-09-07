Ubisoft Store: Far Cry 3 (FREE) PC

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM

Trails fusion works even though it says it's a demo, the file size is 11GB so I am assuming it's the full game. FC3 does not work. All I get is this message :This CD key or activation code is not valid. Please try again. I tried on mobile and it told me "ALL GOOD Your game is activated on your Ubisoft Connect for PC Library" but it's not there. On ubisoft connect on my computer, I click on discover and then far cry 3 giveaway. I click on get it for free and it just says nothing is in my cart. It's not in my games library. I can't get it to download. I tried firefox mobile and it said have fun, Far Cry 3 has been added to your ubisoft account but it's not there.