Ubisoft Store: Far Cry 3 (FREE) PC
- Play on Geforce Now (free) if you don't have a gaming PC
- GeForce NOW connects to digital PC game stores so you can stream the library of games you already own
Posted Yesterday, 05:22 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:58 PM
This CD key or activation code is not valid. Please try again.
Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM
The website acted like it worked but I didn't see the game in my account until I downloaded Uplay and added it from there.
Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM
Slickdeals posted that you can get a different game Trials Fusion if you go through the Japanese store using this link.
https://store.ubi.co...--ID_94178-----
I can't get Google Translate to work to claim it though.
Edit: It just worked!
Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM
Just got both on mobile. Thanks.
Edit: Checked my Uplay library on my computer and both games were there, no further clicking required.
Posted Yesterday, 06:45 PM
I have ubisoft connect. I add the game there and it tells me my cart is empty. When I google uplay, ubisoft connect shows up. I will wait for them to fix the glitch.
Just the demo shows for me.
Posted Yesterday, 06:51 PM
Sorry, I have Ubisoft Connect also (no idea when they changed the name).
I can collect Trials Fusion from the website, but again it doesn't show up in the My Games section of the Ubisoft Connect program in Windows. Does anyone know of a reliable way to see your library of owned games in a web browser?
Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM
I was able to claim both Far Cry 3 and Trials Fusion. For both it said "ALL GOOD Your game is activated on your Ubisoft Connect for PC Library."
Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM
Trails fusion works even though it says it's a demo, the file size is 11GB so I am assuming it's the full game. FC3 does not work. All I get is this message :This CD key or activation code is not valid. Please try again. I tried on mobile and it told me "ALL GOOD Your game is activated on your Ubisoft Connect for PC Library" but it's not there. On ubisoft connect on my computer, I click on discover and then far cry 3 giveaway. I click on get it for free and it just says nothing is in my cart. It's not in my games library. I can't get it to download. I tried firefox mobile and it said have fun, Far Cry 3 has been added to your ubisoft account but it's not there.
Posted Yesterday, 09:29 PM
When I click "GET IT FOR FREE" at the link provided, it pops up a window that says that, and when I click "LAUNCH UBISOFT CONNECT FOR PC" it opens a window in the Ubisoft Connect app that says this:
Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:03 PM
Seriously just do it on your phone. Worked for me with 0 issues.
Posted Today, 01:01 AM
It seems like when you click the "Get it for free" button on the webpage, while it says it's activated on your account, that doesn't seem to be the case. For Far Cry 3 I clicked that button but then had to open Ubisoft Connect and further redeem the title there. For Trials it does the same thing, but when you try to continue it tells you the key isn't valid and doesn't redeem the title.
So yeah, either they fixed whatever was letting trials redeem, or maybe you need to change regions to Japan, or maybe it never really worked and people just thought it was because they didn't actually open the Ubisoft Connect application to confirm.
Posted Today, 01:11 AM
I uninstalled and then reinstalled Ubisoft connect and Far Cry 3 is there now. So try that if you were having the same problem as me.
Posted Today, 06:59 AM
Yup. Both FC3 and Trials Fusion were there.
Have you gone to your computer and verified the game is there?