Ubisoft Store: Far Cry 3 (FREE) PC

Posted Today, 01:01 AM

It seems like when you click the "Get it for free" button on the webpage, while it says it's activated on your account, that doesn't seem to be the case. For Far Cry 3 I clicked that button but then had to open Ubisoft Connect and further redeem the title there. For Trials it does the same thing, but when you try to continue it tells you the key isn't valid and doesn't redeem the title.

So yeah, either they fixed whatever was letting trials redeem, or maybe you need to change regions to Japan, or maybe it never really worked and people just thought it was because they didn't actually open the Ubisoft Connect application to confirm.