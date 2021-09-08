Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition Xbox $20
Posted Yesterday, 02:13 PM
Pretty good deal. Game caught a lot of flack but its pretty great despite the character gimmick. Includes the Season Pass, which never goes on sale that I have seen. Reviews for the expansion are great, that is $15 itself so $5 more for the full game is a great deal!
Posted Yesterday, 03:16 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:31 PM
Oh well.
Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM
Missed it because I was too busy watching reviews to see if it was worth it.
Oh well.
Ditto, except reading reviews (old school).
Didn't think a digital deal would expire so quickly.
Anyway, odd, my review reading since I've played it twice on trial weekends.
I guess I keep trying to convince myself but I can't get past my essential "meh."
Posted Yesterday, 05:58 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:16 PM
Its back in stock.
Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM
Guess i will sell my ps5 copy and get this one for for series x $20
Posted Yesterday, 09:10 PM
No. It was only for a weekend, though I'm sure there are YouTubers who claimed otherwise. That's why it's important to vet your sources.
Isn't this game going free to play?
Posted Yesterday, 09:43 PM
Thanks for that price couldnt pass it up, hope it doesnt end up on Gamepass, I dont think the other ones did. Got the key quick and went through smooth on xbox.com, they have it listed at $100, wow.
Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM
However, the gameplay is pretty good and the graphics are phenomenal. Give it a chance it gets pretty intense and I actually found myself really enjoying it. I have not finished the game and I have not started the DLC. For $20 for a gold edition you can't really go wrong, if you like open world games at least. There's almost too much freedom in this game there are too many choices to tackle missions as there so many characters with unique abilities. I recommend doing some side missions and unlocking some of the skills and tools that all your characters get.
I found this game was much easier to play stealth than the recent Assassin's Creed games. So I played much of this like a modern day assassin's Creed game and it surprisingly was more enjoyable to me that way!
Posted Today, 01:39 AM