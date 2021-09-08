Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #695: Why Are My Feet Wet?

CAGcast #695: Why Are My Feet Wet?

The gang talks Gamescom announcements, MLK in Fortnite, flash floods., and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition Xbox $20

By brewin, Yesterday, 02:13 PM

#1 brewin   Gamer Dad CAGiversary!   491 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

brewin

Posted Yesterday, 02:13 PM

https://www.amazon.c...TCSZXKS0HB3DWF0

Pretty good deal. Game caught a lot of flack but its pretty great despite the character gimmick. Includes the Season Pass, which never goes on sale that I have seen. Reviews for the expansion are great, that is $15 itself so $5 more for the full game is a great deal!

#2 Razzel   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   896 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Razzel

Posted Yesterday, 03:16 PM

Thanks!! That went out of stock quick but I was able to get one

#3 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9492 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 03:31 PM

Missed it because I was too busy watching reviews to see if it was worth it.
Oh well. :bouncy:

#4 gantt   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3003 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

gantt

Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM

Missed it because I was too busy watching reviews to see if it was worth it.
Oh well. :bouncy:

Ditto, except reading reviews (old school).

Didn't think a digital deal would expire so quickly.

Anyway, odd, my review reading since I've played it twice on trial weekends. 

I guess I keep trying to convince myself but I can't get past my essential "meh."


#5 Lord Chabelo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1202 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Lord Chabelo

Posted Yesterday, 05:58 PM

Isn't this game going free to play?

#6 the Gooseler   Damon Baird CAGiversary!   950 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

the Gooseler

Posted Yesterday, 06:16 PM

Its back in stock.


#7 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4362 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM

Grabbed one, thanks! Not super interested but seems like a ton of content for $20.

#8 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1734 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM

Base game is $6 at GameFly as well with free shipping

#9 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3875 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM

Guess i will sell my ps5 copy and get this one for for series x $20


#10 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5916 Posts   Joined 17.8 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted Yesterday, 09:10 PM

Isn't this game going free to play?

No. It was only for a weekend, though I'm sure there are YouTubers who claimed otherwise. That's why it's important to vet your sources.

#11 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3513 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 09:43 PM

Thanks for that price couldnt pass it up, hope it doesnt end up on Gamepass, I dont think the other ones did. Got the key quick and went through smooth on xbox.com, they have it listed at $100, wow.


#12 brewin   Gamer Dad CAGiversary!   491 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

brewin

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

It does have a bit of a 'meh' factor at first as the character switching gimmick is not anything to write home about. I honestly having one character, especially after Marcus from watch dogs 2 was such a great character.

However, the gameplay is pretty good and the graphics are phenomenal. Give it a chance it gets pretty intense and I actually found myself really enjoying it. I have not finished the game and I have not started the DLC. For $20 for a gold edition you can't really go wrong, if you like open world games at least. There's almost too much freedom in this game there are too many choices to tackle missions as there so many characters with unique abilities. I recommend doing some side missions and unlocking some of the skills and tools that all your characters get.

I found this game was much easier to play stealth than the recent Assassin's Creed games. So I played much of this like a modern day assassin's Creed game and it surprisingly was more enjoyable to me that way!

#13 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 01:39 AM

I absolutely hated the base game but was going to pick it up from gamefly today for $6 again in case I ever wanted to play the dlc cus I heard that was pretty good. Instead I'll just buy this and play the dlc and hope it's better than the base game. sure can't be worse
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy