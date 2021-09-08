Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition Xbox $20

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

It does have a bit of a 'meh' factor at first as the character switching gimmick is not anything to write home about. I honestly having one character, especially after Marcus from watch dogs 2 was such a great character.



However, the gameplay is pretty good and the graphics are phenomenal. Give it a chance it gets pretty intense and I actually found myself really enjoying it. I have not finished the game and I have not started the DLC. For $20 for a gold edition you can't really go wrong, if you like open world games at least. There's almost too much freedom in this game there are too many choices to tackle missions as there so many characters with unique abilities. I recommend doing some side missions and unlocking some of the skills and tools that all your characters get.



I found this game was much easier to play stealth than the recent Assassin's Creed games. So I played much of this like a modern day assassin's Creed game and it surprisingly was more enjoyable to me that way!

