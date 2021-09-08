Rite-Aid BonusCash Rewards for Sept. 5-11, 2021 ... 20% ROI on PSN/PSNow, Domino's, Panera ... also GC's for lululemon, AmericanEagleOut, Fanatics

Glad to find PSN credit deals while tons of PSVR & Ubisoft & indies have been CHEAP recently!
For this week of Sept. 5-11, 2021, these GC rebates are offered:
- Buy $24.99 of Sony Playstation GC's, get $5 BonusCash, limit 2 (*).
- Buy $25 of Panera or Domino's GC's, get $5 BonusCash, limit 2 (*).
- Buy $50 of American Eagle Outfitters or lululemon, get $8 BonusCash, limit 2 (*).
Plus next week between Sept. 12-18, 2021, they'll have the following GC rebate:
- Buy $25 of Lane Bryant or Fanatics, get $5 BonusCash, limit 2 (*).
Click here to see the ad’s displayed GC's eligible:
For those who are new to the "Rite-Aid wellness+ reward BonusCash" program, you'll receive the $$$ amount when you purchase the minimum amount specified. Gift-cards within the same bullet-point share the same "limit 2 offers per customer", but you can earn rewards on the other bullet-point lines as well. For example, you can purchase $50 of XBOX credit plus $40 of Nintendo. The BonusCash will arrive in your account by 6am EDT the next morning, and can be used for just about anything except gift cards, alcohol, prescriptions, or dairy products (see "Earning BonusCash" in the “wellness+ BonusCash T&C’s” below).
And if you don’t already get your prescriptions at Rite-Aid ... why not? When you spend $500 worth of prescriptions in a Jan-Jun or Jul-Dec period, for the next 6 months, you get 20% off just about anything else in the store (except for gift cards, alcohol, prescriptions, dairy products, etc). I don’t work for them, but I get my breakfast cereal, cheap coffee, anti-perspirant, and toilet paper @ 20% below any sale prices (and those can often have BonusCash rewards attached as well)
* = Small print at bottom of the page included here:
wellness+ BonusCash Terms & Conditions included here:
FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" account, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers per line item throughout the week, and not just "2 per transaction" or "2 per day". At the time of purchase, your printed receipt will indicate how many of the "limit 2" you've met, but neither the website nor register will indicate ...
- if you've met the limit of 2 items per BonusCash group with the current transaction, or
- if the transaction you're about to complete exceeds the limit of 2 per week, or
- when your BonusCash rewards will expire.
Neither the mobile nor desktop websites will lists your individual accumulation, but the mobile app DOES list individual accumulations & cashing out on a per transaction basis, so that's a good way to keep tabs on the expiration dates, since you only get 30 days to spend the BonusCash once earned.
Good hunting and good luck!