Rite-Aid BonusCash Rewards for Sept. 5-11, 2021 ... 20% ROI on PSN/PSNow, Domino's, Panera ... also GC's for lululemon, AmericanEagleOut, Fanatics

Glad to find PSN credit deals while tons of PSVR & Ubisoft & indies have been CHEAP recently!

For this week of Sept. 5-11, 2021 , these GC rebates are offered:

Buy $24.99 of Sony Playstation GC's, get $5 BonusCash, limit 2 (*).

GC's, get $5 BonusCash, limit 2 (*). Buy $25 of Panera or Domino's GC's, get $5 BonusCash, limit 2 (*).

or GC's, get $5 BonusCash, limit 2 (*). Buy $50 of American Eagle Outfitters or lululemon , get $8 BonusCash, limit 2 (*).

Plus next week between Sept. 12-18, 2021 , they'll have the following GC rebate:

Buy $25 of Lane Bryant or Fanatics , get $5 BonusCash, limit 2 (*).

* = Small print at bottom of the page included here:

*BonusCash will be awarded when you purchase eligible promoted items. Unless noted otherwise, wellness+ rewards BonusCash purchase requirements must be satisfied in a single transaction. Wellness+ BonusCash will be loaded automatically to wellness+ rewards card only for use in-store or at BonusCash will expire 30 days from the date it was first issued. Buy one get one free good on items equal or lesser value of the same brand, no mix & match. Buy one get one free items offered at regular price, application sales tax applies. Wellness+ rewards enrollment required for promotional pricing and BonusCash rewards.

BonusCash will be awarded when you purchase eligible promoted items. wellness+ BonusCash is or will be loaded automatically to wellness+ or Plenti® card only for use in-store or at riteaid.com, beginning at 6AM on the day after issuance. BonusCash for online purchases will be issued after the entire order has shipped. BonusCash will expire 30 days from the date it was first issued. The products on which wellness+ BonusCash can be earned are determined by Rite Aid, in its sole discretion, and will change from time to time without notice. wellness+ BonusCash cannot be earned from the purchase of tobacco products, alcohol, lottery tickets, gift cards, licenses, money orders, money transfers, newspapers, stamps, other mail services, dairy products, items and services distributed by RediClinic®, items distributed by Moran Foods and Save-A-Lot® Food Stores, prescriptions, or other items prohibited by law, or for the payment of prescription copays, tax or shipping costs(together, “Excluded Items”).



BonusCash is promotional in nature, has no cash value, and is not redeemable for cash—it can only be applied toward the purchase of eligible merchandise sold at Rite Aid stores and on-line at www.riteaid.com. wellness+ BonusCash cannot be used for Excluded Items or prescriptions (including co-pays). BonusCash cannot be applied to previous purchases, even if on the same day. You can redeem BonusCash during the checkout process by providing either your wellness+ card or the phone number associated with your account. Although Rite Aid may as a courtesy inform you at check-out that you have BonusCash available for redemption, you may choose to use or save your BonusCash for use on a later date, subject to expiration as described below. Online purchases made with BonusCash will ship in the normal course of business.

For those who are new to the "Rite-Aid wellness+ reward BonusCash" program, you'll receive the $$$ amount when you purchase the minimum amount specified. Gift-cards within the same bullet-point share the same "limit 2 offers per customer", but you can earn rewards on the other bullet-point lines as well. For example, you can purchase $50 of XBOX credit plus $40 of Nintendo. The BonusCash will arrive in your account by 6am EDT the next morning, and can be used for just about anything except gift cards, alcohol, prescriptions, or dairy products (see "Earning BonusCash" in the “wellness+ BonusCash T&C’s” below).And if you don’t already get your prescriptions at Rite-Aid ... why not? When you spend $500 worth of prescriptions in a Jan-Jun or Jul-Dec period, for the next 6 months, you get 20% off just about anything else in the store (except for gift cards, alcohol, prescriptions, dairy products, etc). I don’t work for them, but I get my breakfast cereal, cheap coffee, anti-perspirant, and toilet paper @ 20% below any sale prices (and those can often have BonusCash rewards attached as well)FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" account, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers per line item throughout the week, and not just "2 per transaction" or "2 per day". At the time of purchase, your printed receipt will indicate how many of the "limit 2" you've met, but neither the website nor register will indicate ...