CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #696: Chief Entertainment Officers

CAGcast #696: Chief Entertainment Officers

The gang talks Tripwire tweet, Shang-Chi, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, new Fortnite season, Alan Wake Remastered, and so much more!

Gamefly Used Game Sale

By TheLegendofTyler, Yesterday, 12:22 AM

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 12:22 AM  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 12:22 AM

:xb1: Watch Dogs: Legion - $12.99

:xb1: Biomutant - $24.99

:xb1: Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $27.99

:xb1: Resident Evil Village - $27.99 

:xb1: Hitman III - $17.99

:xb1: NBA 2K21 - $9.99 / $14.99

:xb1: Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - $19.99

:xb1: Immortals Fenyx Rising - $15.99

:xb1: Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - $13.99

:xb1: Madden NFL 21 - $9.99

:xb1: Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 - $24.99

:xb1: Star Wars: Squadrons - $8.99

:xb1: Rust Console Edition - $19.99

:xb1: MLB The Show 21 - $24.99 / $27.99

:xb1: Scarlet Nexus - $29.99

:xb1: Outriders - $17.99

:xb1: Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance - $17.99

:xb1: Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - $13.99

:xb1: It Takes Two - $19.99

:xb1: Judgment - $19.99

:xb1: Dirt 5 - $13.99

:xb1: Maneater - $14.99

:xb1: Destroy All Humans! - $8.99

:xb1: Chivalry II - $19.99

:xb1: Cris Tales - $21.99

:xb1: Desperados III - $9.99

:xb1: Yakuza: Like a Dragon - $17.99

:xb1: Metro Exodus: Complete Edition - $29.99

:xb1: Fallout 76 - $9.99

:xb1: Call of Duty: WWII - $24.99

:xb1: NHL 21 - $9.99

:xb1: Balan Wonderworld - $15.99

 

:ps4: Watch Dogs: Legion - $12.99

:ps4: Assassin's Creed Valhalla  - $14.99

:ps4: Marvel's Avengers - $14.99

:ps4: Resident Evil Village - $27.99

:ps4: Ghost of Tsushima - $24.99

:ps4: Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $27.99

:ps4: Hitman III - $17.99

:ps4: Biomutant - $24.99

:ps4: Cyberpunk 2077 - $14.99

:ps4: Madden 21 - $9.99

:ps4: Outriders - $17.99

:ps4: NBA 2K21 - $9.99

:ps4: Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance - $17.99

:ps4: Immortals Fenyx Rising - $15.99

:ps4: Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - $19.99

:ps4: Rust Console Edition - $19.99

:ps4: Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - $13.99

:ps4: Hades - $22.99

:ps4: Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $27.99

:ps4: Scarlet Nexus - $29.99

:ps4: Star Wars: Squadrons - $8.99

:ps4: Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - $24.99

:ps4: FIFA 21 - $12.99

:ps4: Persona 5 Strikers - $24.99

:ps4: It Takes Two - $19.99

:ps4: Samurai Warriors 5 - $37.99

:ps4: NHL 21 - $9.99

:ps4: Oddworld: Soulstorm - $24.99

:ps4: Chivalry II - $17.99

:ps4: Hellpoint - $19.99

:ps4: Observer: System Redux - 14.99

:ps4: Taxi Chaos - $12.99

:ps4: Harvest Moon: One World - $15.99

:ps4: WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $8.99

:ps4: Ys IX: Monstrum - Nox Pact Edition - $39.99

:ps4: Transformers: Battlegrounds - $8.99

:ps4: Horizon Zero Dawn - $19.99

:ps4: Destroy All Humans! - $17.99

:ps4: Tribes of Midgard: Deluxe Edition - $14.99

:ps4: RBI Baseball 21 - $10.99

:ps4: Shenmue III - $14.99

:ps4: Dead Cells - $17.99

:ps4: Balan Wonderworld - $15.99

 

PS5 Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart - $39.99

PS5 Returnal - $34.99

PS5 Metro Exodus: Complete Edition - $17.99

PS5 MLB The Show 21 - $29.99

PS5 Observer: System Redux - $14.99

PS5 NBA 2K21 - $14.99

PS5 Greedfall: Gold Edition - $24.99

PS5 Chivalry II - $24.99

PS5 Ride 4 - $24.99

 

:switch: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - $34.99

:switch: Mario Golf: Super Rush - $39.99

:switch: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - $39.99

:switch: Pokemon Snap - $34.99

:switch: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $39.99

:switch: Harvest Moon: One World - $17.99

:switch: Miitopia - $27.99

:switch: DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power - $29.99

:switch: Monster Hunter Rise - $34.99

:switch: Paper Mario: The Origami King - $34.99

:switch: Bravely Default II - $34.99

:switch: Ys IX: Monstrum - Nox Pact Edition - $49.99

:switch: Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $24.99

:switch: Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - Complete Edition - $14.99

:switch: NBA 2K21 - $13.99

:switch: Splatoon 2 - $39.99

:switch: Port Royale 4 - $24.99

:switch: World of Simulators - $17.99

:switch: Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - $29.99

:switch: Ghostrunner - $24.99

:switch: The LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame - $17.99


camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 12:30 AM  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 12:30 AM

I picked up It Takes Two with a $20 voucher. People seemed to like it, and it’s something I can play with my wife.

#3 byebye.man  

byebye.man

Posted Yesterday, 02:42 AM

Is there a way to buy from them if they block your account ?

#4 Imbackhaha  

Imbackhaha

Posted Yesterday, 02:58 AM

i wish i could get my hands on october expiring vouchers... anyone know how?


#5 numb1ninerfan  

numb1ninerfan

Posted Yesterday, 03:55 AM

Few games on there I want but wish they were a tad cheaper

GamerSavage

Posted Yesterday, 04:04 AM  

GamerSavage

Posted Yesterday, 04:04 AM

In for NHL 21 (One/Series X), $10 seems like a good price. Especially since I didn't want to pay $20 or more knowing NHL 22 will be out soon.

jsivley

Posted Yesterday, 04:11 AM  

jsivley

Posted Yesterday, 04:11 AM

Bought super Mario and paper Mario. $35 seem like a pretty solid deal on each. Also bought another game that I already had in my cart and didn’t notice that I was getting charged $3 shipping for it. I looked for a way to cancel it but couldn’t find one. Is it possible to do so?

#8 deserter280  

deserter280

Posted Yesterday, 04:41 AM

Definitely some solid prices. Would buy some stuff if Gamefly didn't purposely chip their discs. Haven't tried switch games but I assume they damage them in some way as well.

#9 indieman  

indieman

Posted Yesterday, 05:02 AM

Wow... What??? Please clarify this @the person above (didn't quote from my phone)

prateeko

Posted Yesterday, 05:04 AM  

prateeko

Posted Yesterday, 05:04 AM

Definitely some solid prices. Would buy some stuff if Gamefly didn't purposely chip their discs. Haven't tried switch games but I assume they damage them in some way as well.


What's this now?

jsivley

Posted Yesterday, 05:28 AM  

jsivley

Posted Yesterday, 05:28 AM

GameFly doesn’t intentionally chip their discs. However, many people in the past have reported receiving chipped discs. There is some speculation that it could come from their cleaning/resurfacing machines. I kind of think it might be because they ship their rentals in a paper sleeve. They don’t always come chipped though, and even if they do you can always return it if they don’t work. I’ve had mostly good luck with my GF purchase, only returning a couple discs out of dozens of purchases

#12 deserter280  

deserter280

Posted Yesterday, 05:43 AM

GameFly doesn’t intentionally chip their discs. However, many people in the past have reported receiving chipped discs. There is some speculation that it could come from their cleaning/resurfacing machines. I kind of think it might be because they ship their rentals in a paper sleeve. They don’t always come chipped though, and even if they do you can always return it if they don’t work. I’ve had mostly good luck with my GF purchase, only returning a couple discs out of dozens of purchases


Its VERY hard to even scratch blu-rays let alone chip them on the sides/damage the middle plastic circle, so I'd be pretty surprised if it wasn't a deliberate tactic for GF to make sure they get the same discs back that they send out. The fact that you've said you've received damaged discs before yet still take the risk is surprising.

There could be nothing wrong with the way they play, but I'd personally just rather not take the risk on damaging whatever system it's for. The few dollars off from other places don't make it worth the hassle.

Xellos2099

Posted Yesterday, 06:10 AM  

Xellos2099

Posted Yesterday, 06:10 AM

wasn't legion cheapER a few day ago AT 7?


kingwormer

Posted Yesterday, 06:35 AM  

kingwormer

Posted Yesterday, 06:35 AM

GameFly doesn’t intentionally chip their discs. However, many people in the past have reported receiving chipped discs. There is some speculation that it could come from their cleaning/resurfacing machines. I kind of think it might be because they ship their rentals in a paper sleeve. They don’t always come chipped though, and even if they do you can always return it if they don’t work. I’ve had mostly good luck with my GF purchase, only returning a couple discs out of dozens of purchases

Do they come with original box?


salty tbone

Posted Yesterday, 07:46 AM  

salty tbone

Posted Yesterday, 07:46 AM

Its VERY hard to even scratch blu-rays let alone chip them on the sides/damage the middle plastic circle, so I'd be pretty surprised if it wasn't a deliberate tactic for GF to make sure they get the same discs back that they send out.


Ok

#16 bers817  

bers817

Posted Yesterday, 07:59 AM

Does anyone know when this sale ends?

 

Edit: I got the game I wanted so disregard my question.


brewin

Posted Yesterday, 08:12 AM  

brewin

Posted Yesterday, 08:12 AM

Damn, Returnal at $35?! Im all over that. Some great deals here. AC Valhalla for $15! That is the best $15 game you could ever buy

#18 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 08:30 AM

Do they come with original box?


I am wondering this as well. Those are some good switch game prices.

#19 ZForce  

ZForce

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 AM

I ordered Scarlet Nexus for $30.  For the record, I've never had any issues with any games I've purchased from GF.  


simmias

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 AM  

simmias

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 AM

Do they come with original box?

Always, and with the inserts as well (stuff like launch DLC codes will work if included).

 

I've bought several games from Gamefly and it's usually pretty close to getting a new game. They've also updated the cardboard sleeves they use for shipping rentals, so that may cut down on the chipped discs (I haven't seen one in ages).


camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 12:03 PM  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 12:03 PM

wasn't legion cheapER a few day ago AT 7?


I bought it the other day for $5.99 free shipping at GameFly.

#22 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 01:13 PM

My cheapass likes to assume that the ones I want will be the same price or cheaper on Black Friday and new

#23 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 02:38 PM

I love that they more than doubled the price of Watchdogs Legion for this "sale"


TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 03:01 PM  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 03:01 PM

A gamefly thread would not be complete without the chipped disc discussion! For me I think it was most common with 360 games. Haven't really had an issue with PS4/XB1 games. The conspiracy that gamefly damages them on purpose is laughable

#25 beenaround  

beenaround

Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM

A gamefly thread would not be complete without the chipped disc discussion! For me I think it was most common with 360 games. Haven't really had an issue with PS4/XB1 games. The conspiracy that gamefly damages them on purpose is laughable

Just one more stupid comment from that troll who is clearly a banned member who came back under a different name.


#26 Darth_Burkie  

Darth_Burkie

Posted Yesterday, 08:51 PM

Do they typically restock? I slept on Hitman and am kicking myself.

#27 ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted Yesterday, 09:39 PM

I’ve never received a damaged disc from GameFly. They always show up looking brand new, and often times with good DLC codes.

That said, thinking about Metro for PS5…. But it kinda reeks of a future ps+ offering, so not sure…

redman77

Posted Today, 01:38 AM  

redman77

Posted Today, 01:38 AM

I've bought quite a bit of stuff from GameFly sales over the past several years. Never had a problem with them. Games always are pristine, as are the cases and inserts.I prefer to buy used from GameFly over "new" from Gamestop. It's nice to not have to peel stickers off the cases and worry about any missing inserts or codes.


#29 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Today, 02:33 AM

Do they typically restock? I slept on Hitman and am kicking myself.

Not really.  They allocate a certain number of games that they remove from being renting out and once they are all sold, that’s it.  They may eventually put up more copies, but not during this sale.  


CaptainButtlord

Posted Today, 03:56 AM  

CaptainButtlord

Posted Today, 03:56 AM

Ratchet and Clank worth it or wait?
