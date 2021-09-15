$39.99 Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One, Series X & PS4, PS5) on Target.com
Posted Yesterday, 01:00 AM
https://www.target.c...ffect legendary
This should be the current lowest price for brand new condition.
PS4: https://www.adorama....amassefps4.html
Xbox: https://www.adorama....amassefxb1.html
Used for $28 on Gamefly.
PS4 (used): https://www.gamefly....edition/5028194
Xbox (used): https://www.gamefly....edition/5028195
Posted Yesterday, 01:10 AM
$28 on Gamefly right now.
Posted Yesterday, 02:12 AM
Posted Yesterday, 02:22 AM
I see it on GameFly but it just says keep? I can’t buy if i don’t have a paid membership or something ?
Try clicking on keep. I did it just to try it and another button showed up saying buy used with free shipping. This UI is pretty bad.
Posted Yesterday, 03:48 AM
$40 at Target.com
Posted Yesterday, 03:49 AM
$40 at Target.com
GameStop too
https://www.gamestop...l?condition=New
Posted Yesterday, 03:56 AM
GameStop too
https://www.gamestop...l?condition=New
Yup! Couple more months until Black Friday. I gotta think this title will be $20 by then.
Posted Yesterday, 04:30 AM
Yup! Couple more months until Black Friday. I gotta think this title will be $20 by then.
Yeah I agree, definitely holding out. I've played these games multiple times so no big hurry.
