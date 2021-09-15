Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #696: Chief Entertainment Officers

CAGcast #696: Chief Entertainment Officers

The gang talks Tripwire tweet, Shang-Chi, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, new Fortnite season, Alan Wake Remastered, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

$39.99 Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One, Series X & PS4, PS5) on Target.com

By ThatOneGuyWho, Yesterday, 01:00 AM

#1 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7101 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 01:00 AM

Edit: $40 at Target now.
https://www.target.c...ffect legendary


This should be the current lowest price for brand new condition.

PS4: https://www.adorama....amassefps4.html
Xbox: https://www.adorama....amassefxb1.html

Used for $28 on Gamefly.

PS4 (used): https://www.gamefly....edition/5028194
Xbox (used): https://www.gamefly....edition/5028195

#2 simmias   Likely to be eaten by a grue CAGiversary!   4798 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

simmias

Posted Yesterday, 01:10 AM

$28 on Gamefly right now.


#3 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1987 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 02:12 AM

I see it on GameFly but it just says keep? I can’t buy if i don’t have a paid membership or something ?

#4 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10696 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 02:22 AM

I see it on GameFly but it just says keep? I can’t buy if i don’t have a paid membership or something ?

Try clicking on keep. I did it just to try it and another button showed up saying buy used with free shipping. This UI is pretty bad.


#5 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   549 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted Yesterday, 03:48 AM

$40 at Target.com


#6 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4382 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 03:49 AM

$40 at Target.com


GameStop too

https://www.gamestop...l?condition=New

#7 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   549 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted Yesterday, 03:56 AM

Yup!  Couple more months until Black Friday.  I gotta think this title will be $20 by then.


#8 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4382 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 04:30 AM

Yup! Couple more months until Black Friday. I gotta think this title will be $20 by then.


Yeah I agree, definitely holding out. I've played these games multiple times so no big hurry.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy