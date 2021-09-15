Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership $31.99, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 Month Membership $6.69 and more

FREE VPN Required for this deal to work, full details below:
Works for all accounts including US, CA, UK, DE..etc..
CDKeys has Xbox Memberships on sale:
- Xbox Game Pass 3 Month Membership (Turkey - Digital Code) - $12.49
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 Month Membership (Turkey - Digital Code) - $6.69
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership (Turkey - Digital Code) - $19.19
- Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership (Turkey - Digital Code) - $31.99
Extra 15% Off using Crypto Payment.
Steps:
- Purchase the code from CDKeys.
- Create Free Account on Windscribe and Download App or Chrome Extension
- Connect to Turkey using the VPN
Redeeming the code:
- Open Chrome in Incognito Mode or Firefox or any browser in Private Tab.
- Confirm your browsing location as Turkey by checking WhatIsMyIPAddress
- Login to Xbox.com/pt-TR using your current Xbox account.
- Click on account picture at top right and navigate to code redemption.
- Redeem the code.
Conversion to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:
If you are not an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member:
- When you join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they will apply any prepaid time you have on Xbox Live Gold toward Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, up to a maximum of 36 months. This is a 1-to-1 conversion. Meaning you can get up to 3 years of Game Pass Ultimate for the price of Gold. All you need to do, is add as much prepaid Xbox Live Gold (1 to 3 Years Maximum) to your account then upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing 1 month for $1.
If you are already Xbox Game Pass Ultimate active user:
- Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership will convert to 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
- Xbox Game Pass 3 Month Membership will convert to 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
After it works properly, remove VPN and disable auto-renewal.