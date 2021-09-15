Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership $32.69, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership $19.99 and more

Posted 15 September 2021 - 04:09 PM

FREE VPN Required for this deal to work, full details below:

Works for all accounts including US, CA, UK, DE..etc..

CDKeys has Xbox Memberships on sale:

Extra 15% Off using Crypto Payment.



Steps:

- Purchase the code from CDKeys.

- Create Free Account on Windscribe and Download App or Chrome Extension

- Connect to Turkey using the VPN



Redeeming the code:

- Open Chrome in Incognito Mode or Firefox or any browser in Private Tab.

- Confirm your browsing location as Turkey by checking WhatIsMyIPAddress

- Login to Xbox.com/pt-TR using your current Xbox account.

- Click on account picture at top right and navigate to code redemption.

- Redeem the code.



Conversion to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

If you are not an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member:

When you join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they will apply any prepaid time you have on Xbox Live Gold toward Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, up to a maximum of 36 months. This is a 1-to-1 conversion. Meaning you can get up to 3 years of Game Pass Ultimate for the price of Gold. All you need to do, is add as much prepaid Xbox Live Gold (1 to 3 Years Maximum) to your account then upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing 1 month for $1.

If you are already Xbox Game Pass Ultimate active user:

Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership will convert to 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass 3 Month Membership will convert to 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

After it works properly, remove VPN and disable auto-renewal.