CAGcast #700: Hypocritical Leftist Garbage

The gang talk Far Cry 6, JETT: The Far Shore, Frankenstein in Fortnite, Twitch leak, Battlefield 2142 beta, and so much more!

Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership $32.69, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership $19.99 and more

By tamali, Sep 15 2021 04:09 PM
#1 tamali  

tamali

Posted 15 September 2021 - 04:09 PM

FREE VPN Required for this deal to work, full details below:

 

Works for all accounts including US, CA, UK, DE..etc..

 

CDKeys has Xbox Memberships on sale:

Extra 15% Off using Crypto Payment.

Steps:
- Purchase the code from CDKeys.
- Create Free Account on Windscribe and Download App or Chrome Extension
- Connect to Turkey using the VPN

Redeeming the code:
- Open Chrome in Incognito Mode or Firefox or any browser in Private Tab.
- Confirm your browsing location as Turkey by checking WhatIsMyIPAddress
- Login to Xbox.com/pt-TR using your current Xbox account.
- Click on account picture at top right and navigate to code redemption.
- Redeem the code.

Conversion to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

If you are not an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member:

  • When you join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they will apply any prepaid time you have on Xbox Live Gold toward Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, up to a maximum of 36 months. This is a 1-to-1 conversion. Meaning you can get up to 3 years of Game Pass Ultimate for the price of Gold. All you need to do, is add as much prepaid Xbox Live Gold (1 to 3 Years Maximum) to your account then upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing 1 month for $1.

If you are already Xbox Game Pass Ultimate active user:

  • Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership will convert to 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  • Xbox Game Pass 3 Month Membership will convert to 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

After it works properly, remove VPN and disable auto-renewal.


#2 sorabora  

sorabora

Posted 15 September 2021 - 04:13 PM

The menu item for code redemption is "Kodu Kullan" just as an FYI. The one at the bottom of the list.

 

Thanks OP!


#3 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   11733 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 15 September 2021 - 04:21 PM

Is there any harm in purchasing a code now for use later?


#4 sorabora  

sorabora

Posted 15 September 2021 - 04:25 PM

Wait till your membership expire, then join Xbox Live Gold and convert using 1-to-1 ratio.

 

Can someone explain this exact step? Is it done on a desktop browser? on an xbox console? Thanks.

 

 

Is there any harm in purchasing a code now for use later?

I'll be able to find out in about 3 days when my GPU is up.


#5 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted 15 September 2021 - 08:19 PM

Mine expires in a little over a week, going to buy one now and redeem later. Really looking forward to Halo. Thanks OP! ^_^

#6 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9598 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted 16 September 2021 - 03:29 AM

Remember that use of VPNs to redeem region-locked codes is absolutely a punishable offense, Microsoft has just chosen not to enforce it (for now). Be careful out there.

#7 sorabora  

sorabora

Posted 17 September 2021 - 12:16 AM

Remember that use of VPNs to redeem region-locked codes is absolutely a punishable offense, Microsoft has just chosen not to enforce it (for now). Be careful out there.

Appreciate the heads up on it. Good to keep in mind. Do you know if any of the big three have punished things like this? e.g., I recall folks buying Switch games on the Mexico eShop on US systems.


#8 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9598 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted 17 September 2021 - 07:52 AM

Appreciate the heads up on it. Good to keep in mind. Do you know if ay of the big three have punished things like this? e.g., I recall folks buying Switch games on the Mexico eShop on US systems.

With Nintendo, a VPN isn't required, but afaik, no.
Sony region locks accounts, so no.
Nothing with Xbox so far, but they did go on a ban spree when people were getting free stuff in foreign marketplaces during the Oman Wars way back when.

#9 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2317 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted 17 September 2021 - 01:57 PM

With Nintendo, a VPN isn't required, but afaik, no.
Sony region locks accounts, so no.
Nothing with Xbox so far, but they did go on a ban spree when people were getting free stuff in foreign marketplaces during the Oman Wars way back when.

Yeah, this is seriously perilous for XBox after that big ban wave for region funny business, they have history of it.  I personally would never risk this with a Microsoft account.  Not to mention the whole letting your account expire then re-upping multiple years in a foreign region and doing another Ultimate convert for $1.  You're just asking to show up on their radar.


#10 tamali  

tamali

Posted 17 September 2021 - 10:48 PM

Is there any harm in purchasing a code now for use later?

No. Redeem XBL Gold code when your membership expires, then join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate again.


#11 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   11733 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 18 September 2021 - 01:07 AM

No. Redeem XBL Gold code when your membership expires, then join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate again.

I was wondering more from source standpoint. If I don't use the code within a certain amount of time, do they resell it and give it to someone else?

#12 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   664 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted 22 September 2021 - 06:48 PM

$31.99 at the moment.

 

Now, I just need to wait until the current membership expires.


#13 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted 26 September 2021 - 01:05 PM

I was wondering more from source standpoint. If I don't use the code within a certain amount of time, do they resell it and give it to someone else?

Always a cause for concern, even if the seller does this accidently.


#14 tamali  

tamali

Posted 29 September 2021 - 10:37 PM

Just added another great deal, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for $12.49


#15 pes12  

pes12

Posted 02 October 2021 - 12:02 PM

I personally wouldn't risk buying foreign with fishy trick to bypass the system IP check, way too risky as MS has all the log-in history and punish you back. You never know when they eventually start checking.

I still have money in my MS account, and many full paid games on my console. 

Buying from locals aren't expensive at all. My account and console is WAY too valuable to risk such bans.



#16 gusboto   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   24 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

gusboto

Posted 02 October 2021 - 12:19 PM

Tried this morning.
It doesn't seem to be working.
Followed all the steps.
Ip verified as Istanbul Turkey. 
 
Got message :
Sorry, an unexpected error has occurred. The error has been recorded and we will investigate. Please try to redeem your code later.

 

Ok.

I got this to work finally.

Had to try each code several times. Maybe a 12 attempts over a several hour span.

It was giving me 2 different errors.

I eventually got last code to go by copy and spam pasting it over and over until it would take.

Hopefully good until 10/02/2024.


#17 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   664 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted 05 October 2021 - 07:58 PM

Everything worked out great. No problems. Good until 2024.

 

Thank you, tamali!


#18 tamali  

tamali

Posted 07 October 2021 - 08:17 PM

Update: Added Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Memberships

#19 tamali  

tamali

Posted Today, 01:09 AM

 

I personally wouldn't risk buying foreign with fishy trick to bypass the system IP check, way too risky as MS has all the log-in history and punish you back. You never know when they eventually start checking.

I still have money in my MS account, and many full paid games on my console. 

Buying from locals aren't expensive at all. My account and console is WAY too valuable to risk such bans.


 

This trick has been around since Game Pass started. Never seen any one get banned.


