Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) for $30.29

Posted Yesterday, 04:09 PM

FREE VPN Required for this deal to work, full details below:

Works for all accounts including US, CA, UK, DE..etc..



This method still works and has been shared before.



CDKeys has 12 Month Xbox Live Gold (Turkey Region) on sale for £21.49 / $30.29 USD / $38.29 CAD.



Conversion to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

If you are not an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member:

When you join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they will apply any prepaid time you have on Xbox Live Gold toward Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, up to a maximum of 36 months. This is a 1-to-1 conversion. Meaning you can get up to 3 years of Game Pass Ultimate for the price of Gold. All you need to do, is add as much prepaid Xbox Live Gold (1 to 3 Years Maximum) to your account then upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing 1 month for £1.

If you are already Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you can either:

Wait till your membership expire, then join Xbox Live Gold and convert using 1-to-1 ratio.

Convert 12 months of Gold to 4 months of Ultimate