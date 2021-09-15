Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) for $30.29

FREE VPN Required for this deal to work, full details below:
Works for all accounts including US, CA, UK, DE..etc..
This method still works and has been shared before.
CDKeys has 12 Month Xbox Live Gold (Turkey Region) on sale for £21.49 / $30.29 USD / $38.29 CAD.
Conversion to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:
If you are not an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member:
- When you join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they will apply any prepaid time you have on Xbox Live Gold toward Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, up to a maximum of 36 months. This is a 1-to-1 conversion. Meaning you can get up to 3 years of Game Pass Ultimate for the price of Gold. All you need to do, is add as much prepaid Xbox Live Gold (1 to 3 Years Maximum) to your account then upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing 1 month for £1.
If you are already Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you can either:
- Wait till your membership expire, then join Xbox Live Gold and convert using 1-to-1 ratio.
- Convert 12 months of Gold to 4 months of Ultimate
Steps:
- Purchase the code from CDKeys.
- Create Free Account on Windscribe and Download App or Chrome Extension
- Connect to Turkey using the VPN
Redeeming the code:
- Open Chrome in Incognito Mode or Firefox or any browser in Private Tab.
- Confirm your browsing location as Turkey by checking WhatIsMyIPAddress
- Login to Xbox.com/pt-TR using your current Xbox account.
- Click on account picture at top right and navigate to code redemption.
- Redeem the code.
After it works properly, remove VPN and disable auto-renewal.