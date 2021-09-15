Jump to content

Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) for $30.29

By tamali, Yesterday, 04:09 PM
#1 tamali  

tamali

Posted Yesterday, 04:09 PM

FREE VPN Required for this deal to work, full details below:

 

Works for all accounts including US, CA, UK, DE..etc..
 
This method still works and has been shared before.
 
CDKeys has 12 Month Xbox Live Gold (Turkey Region) on sale for £21.49 / $30.29 USD / $38.29 CAD.
 
Conversion to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:
If you are not an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member:

  • When you join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they will apply any prepaid time you have on Xbox Live Gold toward Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, up to a maximum of 36 months. This is a 1-to-1 conversion. Meaning you can get up to 3 years of Game Pass Ultimate for the price of Gold. All you need to do, is add as much prepaid Xbox Live Gold (1 to 3 Years Maximum) to your account then upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing 1 month for £1.

If you are already Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you can either:

  • Wait till your membership expire, then join Xbox Live Gold and convert using 1-to-1 ratio.
  • Convert 12 months of Gold to 4 months of Ultimate

Steps:
- Purchase the code from CDKeys.
- Create Free Account on Windscribe and Download App or Chrome Extension
- Connect to Turkey using the VPN
 
Redeeming the code:
- Open Chrome in Incognito Mode or Firefox or any browser in Private Tab.
- Confirm your browsing location as Turkey by checking WhatIsMyIPAddress
- Login to Xbox.com/pt-TR using your current Xbox account.
- Click on account picture at top right and navigate to code redemption.
- Redeem the code.
 
After it works properly, remove VPN and disable auto-renewal.


#2 sorabora  

sorabora

Posted Yesterday, 04:13 PM

The menu item for code redemption is "Kodu Kullan" just as an FYI. The one at the bottom of the list.

 

Thanks OP!


#3 chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 04:21 PM

Is there any harm in purchasing a code now for use later?


#4 sorabora  

sorabora

Posted Yesterday, 04:25 PM

Wait till your membership expire, then join Xbox Live Gold and convert using 1-to-1 ratio.

 

Can someone explain this exact step? Is it done on a desktop browser? on an xbox console? Thanks.

 

 

Is there any harm in purchasing a code now for use later?

I'll be able to find out in about 3 days when my GPU is up.


#5 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM

Mine expires in a little over a week, going to buy one now and redeem later. Really looking forward to Halo. Thanks OP! ^_^

#6 BobbyTastic  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 03:29 AM

Remember that use of VPNs to redeem region-locked codes is absolutely a punishable offense, Microsoft has just chosen not to enforce it (for now). Be careful out there.
