College Students Get 6 Months Free - Amazon Prime Student

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 04:47 PM

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 04:47 PM

https://www.amazon.c...&node=668781011


BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM

Really?
Though I will say it's a hell of a coincidence given I just posted a rant about Amazon on here. :bouncy:

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

Is it prime or calm free for 6 months, but grubhub is free, hmm.


shosaisyu

Posted Today, 01:20 AM

This has been a deal forever

for maximum benefit, buy .edu email addresses for 3 dollars ( google buy .edu email , or just get one on ebay), sign it, and have amazon prime yearly for about 6 bucks.


BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 03:21 AM

This has been a deal forever

Point is to increase visibility (because $$$ from referral clicks).
My working theory based on the timing of this is that Prime Student sign-ups that typically surge during the "Back to School" period because of textbook orders/school supplies were way below expectations which they (Amazon) are blaming on lack of awareness rather than a trending increase in eBook rentals/purchases/piracy (as a result of classes moving online during the last two school years), better pricing at other retailers or availability issues.
