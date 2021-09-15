College Students Get 6 Months Free - Amazon Prime Student

https://www.amazon.c...&node=668781011
Posted Yesterday, 04:47 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM
Though I will say it's a hell of a coincidence given I just posted a rant about Amazon on here.
Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM
Is it prime or calm free for 6 months, but grubhub is free, hmm.
Posted Today, 01:20 AM
This has been a deal forever
for maximum benefit, buy .edu email addresses for 3 dollars ( google buy .edu email , or just get one on ebay), sign it, and have amazon prime yearly for about 6 bucks.
Posted Today, 03:21 AM
Point is to increase visibility (because $$$ from referral clicks).
This has been a deal forever
My working theory based on the timing of this is that Prime Student sign-ups that typically surge during the "Back to School" period because of textbook orders/school supplies were way below expectations which they (Amazon) are blaming on lack of awareness rather than a trending increase in eBook rentals/purchases/piracy (as a result of classes moving online during the last two school years), better pricing at other retailers or availability issues.