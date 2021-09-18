Jump to content

* * * * - 3 votes

Walmart: Tales of Arise PS4/5 $49.94

By Mysticales, Yesterday, 10:20 AM

Mysticales  

Mysticales

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 AM

Just bought it yesterday. Grabbed the ps4 version since it has a free ps5 upgrade.

Loving how walmart keeps putting new titles up for a discount.
Screenshot_20210918-061654_Gallery.jpg

kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted Yesterday, 06:42 PM

I’m going to get my copy now, It was sold out earlier in the week.


SackAttack  

SackAttack

Posted Yesterday, 07:31 PM

Wait, what?

Available on Game Pass?

ZForce  

ZForce

Posted Yesterday, 09:13 PM

Has anyone been able to verify whether Walmart carries the XBox version for 50 bucks?  I've been to two walmarts and haven't seen Arise available at either of them for any system,  


brewin  

brewin

Posted Today, 12:20 AM

Great game, but it's selling really well so you can expect It'll be $30-$40 soon. It's definitely a gem and totally worth full price though
It's an RPG that plays more like a Devil May Cry style action game. I was surprised by the visceral combat and actiony character movement.

MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted Today, 01:41 AM

Tales not showing available in store at all in STL, at least via the app.
