Walmart: Tales of Arise PS4/5 $49.94
#1 Battle Mystic Mystaria CAGiversary! 579 Posts Joined 9.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:20 AM
Loving how walmart keeps putting new titles up for a discount.
- Derrick1979 likes this
#2 BK All Day CAGiversary! 1594 Posts Joined 14.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:42 PM
I’m going to get my copy now, It was sold out earlier in the week.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 924 Posts Joined 17.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:31 PM
Available on Game Pass?
#4
Posted Yesterday, 09:13 PM
Has anyone been able to verify whether Walmart carries the XBox version for 50 bucks? I've been to two walmarts and haven't seen Arise available at either of them for any system,
#5 Gamer Dad CAGiversary! 493 Posts Joined 16.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:20 AM
It's an RPG that plays more like a Devil May Cry style action game. I was surprised by the visceral combat and actiony character movement.
#6 former Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary! 15079 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:41 AM