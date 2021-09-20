Jump to content

- - - - -

NexiGo PS5 Controller Charging Station with AC Adapter For $1.40 + State Sales Tax On Amazon.com (MSRP Is $14.99)

By barchi01, Yesterday, 08:43 PM

#1 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   979 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM

NexiGo PS5 Controller Charging Station with AC Adapter For $1.40 + State Sales Tax On Amazon.com (MSRP for this item is $14.99/4 Star Review Average)

 

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

 

Newest PS5 Controller Charger with AC Adapter, NexiGo PS5 Charging Station with 4 Analog Sticks Covers, Safe and Fast Charging, LED Indicator for Playstation 5 Controller

 

PRODUCT LINK BELOW

 

https://www.amazon.c...32169987&sr=8-3

 

Step 1

Click 10% Off Coupon 

 

Step 2

Enter Promo Code 80OOQERN

 

Step 3

Enjoy This Charger For $1.40 + State Sales Tax


#2 hectorarizpe   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1087 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

hectorarizpe

Posted Yesterday, 08:59 PM

Can the promo code be used on other items as well?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#3 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   979 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 09:08 PM

Not sure, if you get it to work on something else please post for everyones benefit.


#4 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5928 Posts   Joined 17.8 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM

Its self-description stating that it's safe and that it protects from over-current doesn't really do much to reassure me. Are people really going to risk their brand-spanking-new controller on this?

#5 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   979 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

Its self-description stating that it's safe and that it protects from over-current doesn't really do much to reassure me. Are people really going to risk their brand-spanking-new controller on this?

Top positive review on Amazon (5 Stars)

 

Exactly what we needed. No wires hanging out of the PlayStation. My kids kept messing around by the tv and my controllers kept dropping. Just plug it into the wall and charges. It lights up red when charging and blue when fully charged. I was confused at first when I had played for a few min, placed it on charger and it was still blue. There’s a feature that helps battery life. It will only start charging if battery is less than 80%.

 

Top critical review on Amazon (3 Stars)

 

Overall not bad, the only issue is connecting to the stand. You need to ensure that the pins line up for charging. Usually it’s pretty easy as the controller will light up. If it really low in charge the stand will glow red.


#6 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11602 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM

I feel like this thing is gonna explode my controllers and burn down my house


#7 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5928 Posts   Joined 17.8 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted Yesterday, 09:47 PM

Ditto. You don't want to use this off-brand stuff when it comes to power, like $1 chargers for phones. Still, it's nice shipping filler because it only costs $1.50 and your order total is calculated before the coupon, so I bought it as shipping filler.

#8 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM

Eh, this is "fuck it, sure" price.  Only way I could possibly be disappointed is if it destroys my controllers and there are no reviews suggesting that.


