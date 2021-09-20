NexiGo PS5 Controller Charging Station with AC Adapter For $1.40 + State Sales Tax On Amazon.com (MSRP Is $14.99)

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

Its self-description stating that it's safe and that it protects from over-current doesn't really do much to reassure me. Are people really going to risk their brand-spanking-new controller on this?

Top positive review on Amazon (5 Stars)

Exactly what we needed. No wires hanging out of the PlayStation. My kids kept messing around by the tv and my controllers kept dropping. Just plug it into the wall and charges. It lights up red when charging and blue when fully charged. I was confused at first when I had played for a few min, placed it on charger and it was still blue. There’s a feature that helps battery life. It will only start charging if battery is less than 80%.

Top critical review on Amazon (3 Stars)

Overall not bad, the only issue is connecting to the stand. You need to ensure that the pins line up for charging. Usually it’s pretty easy as the controller will light up. If it really low in charge the stand will glow red.