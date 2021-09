Posted 28 September 2021 - 07:34 PM

Works on sale items too.

The coupon only works when the cart contains 1 product, but it's reusable.

2K Sale: https://www.gamersga...ampaign/tag/2K/

Top Sellers: https://www.gamersga...om/top-sellers/

Notes:

Excludes Take-Two products in North America and Canada and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and NBA 2K22 in all regions.