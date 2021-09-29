Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #698: Press X to Jar Jar

CAGcast #698: Press X to Jar Jar

The gang talk World War Z: Aftermath and wonders if anybody actually reads this text.

GOG Anniversary Party - Blood Omen, Elvira and more up to -90% Off

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 01:58 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 01:58 PM

over 120 game deals up to -90% off

ends on October 6, 2021, 1 PM UTC.

 

https://www.gog.com/...g_13th_birthday

 

 

 


Alien Spider  

Alien Spider

Posted Yesterday, 02:52 PM

Vae victus!


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 04:06 PM

I love myself some GOG and the Elvira games and Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain are newly added. I think I have my pick from the other games but they're all going on my wishlist. I generally get games when they're 50% or more on GOG if I really want them.


