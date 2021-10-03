Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #699: Big Book Battle

CAGcast #699: Big Book Battle

The gang talks Hot Wheels Unleashed, ConnecTank, Sable, Halo Infinite preview, Squid Game, Mario Movie, and so much more! Thanks for reading this and thinking it is cool!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Walmart: Hot Wheels Unleashed. Steel Case + Dlc 49$ or standard for 42$

By Mysticales, Today, 08:19 PM

#1 Mysticales   Battle Mystic Mystaria CAGiversary!   583 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Mysticales

Posted Today, 08:19 PM

Starting to really hate that I go to Walmart more for games.. but they are really making it hard to ignore.

Today Hot Wheels Unleashed for Ps5. 42$ for the standard edition (compared to 50)

Or they have a Walmart exclusive edition called Challeged Accepted edition which comes with a physical hotwheels hotrod car and the Street Beasts dlc for the 49$
Best of all. That one also came with a Steelbook case!

Passing it on for others to check in their store. Game has some pretty good reviews. :)


20211003_160913.jpg

#2 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 08:40 PM

any first hand opinions on the game? seems like reviews are all over the place


#3 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   11278 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 09:19 PM

any first hand opinions on the game? seems like reviews are all over the place


I’m personally having a blast with it. There’s some real grind for car collecting but plenty of great ones that will be fine to play and win. Level of detail is amazing and some of the tracks are insane. Best arcade racer I’ve played in quite a while.

#4 Volitar Prime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   189 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Volitar Prime

Posted Today, 09:39 PM

For the Challenge Accepted Edition is the included DLC a code or on the cart (Switch version)?


#5 Mysticales   Battle Mystic Mystaria CAGiversary!   583 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Mysticales

Posted Today, 09:56 PM

For the Challenge Accepted Edition is the included DLC a code or on the cart (Switch version)?

It's a dlc code.

Also yea this game is indeed a blast. Just ignore the rubber banding AI.

But for me... Delorean bttf hotwheel and KITT!!!

Besides at 42$ at walmart. Can't go wrong. Season pass at 30$ maybe pricy but depends what the track unlocks will be along with the 10 cars.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy