Walmart: Hot Wheels Unleashed. Steel Case + Dlc 49$ or standard for 42$

Posted Today, 08:19 PM

Starting to really hate that I go to Walmart more for games.. but they are really making it hard to ignore.Today Hot Wheels Unleashed for Ps5. 42$ for the standard edition (compared to 50)Or they have a Walmart exclusive edition called Challeged Accepted edition which comes with a physical hotwheels hotrod car and the Street Beasts dlc for the 49$Best of all. That one also came with a Steelbook case!Passing it on for others to check in their store. Game has some pretty good reviews.