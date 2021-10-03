Walmart: Hot Wheels Unleashed. Steel Case + Dlc 49$ or standard for 42$
#1 Battle Mystic Mystaria CAGiversary! 583 Posts Joined 9.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:19 PM
Today Hot Wheels Unleashed for Ps5. 42$ for the standard edition (compared to 50)
Or they have a Walmart exclusive edition called Challeged Accepted edition which comes with a physical hotwheels hotrod car and the Street Beasts dlc for the 49$
Best of all. That one also came with a Steelbook case!
Passing it on for others to check in their store. Game has some pretty good reviews.
#2
Posted Today, 08:40 PM
any first hand opinions on the game? seems like reviews are all over the place
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 11278 Posts Joined 17.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:19 PM
any first hand opinions on the game? seems like reviews are all over the place
I’m personally having a blast with it. There’s some real grind for car collecting but plenty of great ones that will be fine to play and win. Level of detail is amazing and some of the tracks are insane. Best arcade racer I’ve played in quite a while.
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 189 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:39 PM
For the Challenge Accepted Edition is the included DLC a code or on the cart (Switch version)?
#5 Battle Mystic Mystaria CAGiversary! 583 Posts Joined 9.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:56 PM
It's a dlc code.
For the Challenge Accepted Edition is the included DLC a code or on the cart (Switch version)?
Also yea this game is indeed a blast. Just ignore the rubber banding AI.
But for me... Delorean bttf hotwheel and KITT!!!
Besides at 42$ at walmart. Can't go wrong. Season pass at 30$ maybe pricy but depends what the track unlocks will be along with the 10 cars.