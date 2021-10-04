PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription Digital Delivery $37.99

Posted 04 October 2021 - 08:42 PM

CDKeys has PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription (Digital Delivery) on sale for $37.99 using discount code BRAINS at checkout.

PlayStation Plus Free Games for October are:

Hell Let Loose ​| PS5

Mortal Kombat X | PS4

PGA Tour 2K21 | PS4

PlayStation Plus Free Games for November just got announced: