PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription Digital Delivery $37.99

CDKeys has PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription (Digital Delivery) on sale for $37.99 using discount code BRAINS at checkout.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for October are:
- Hell Let Loose | PS5
- Mortal Kombat X | PS4
- PGA Tour 2K21 | PS4
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November just got announced:
- Knockout City | PS5 & PS4
- First Class Trouble | PS5 &PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PS4
- The Persistence | PS VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition | PS VR
- Until You Fall | PS VR