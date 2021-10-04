Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #701: Back to the Grind

CAGcast #701: Back to the Grind

The gang talks Far Cry 6, NHL 22, Nintendo Switch OLED, and so much more! Stay tuned after the show for CAGcast Jeopardy!

* * * - - 5 votes

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription Digital Delivery $37.99

By tamali, Oct 04 2021 08:42 PM
playstation plus ps+ ps plus

#1 tamali  

tamali

Posted 04 October 2021 - 08:42 PM

CDKeys has PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription (Digital Delivery) on sale for $37.99 using discount code BRAINS at checkout.

 

PlayStation Plus Free Games for October are:

  • Hell Let Loose ​| PS5
  • Mortal Kombat X | PS4
  • PGA Tour 2K21 | PS4

 

PlayStation Plus Free Games for November just got announced:

  • Knockout City | PS5 & PS4
  • First Class Trouble | PS5 &PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PS4
  • The Persistence | PS VR
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition | PS VR
  • Until You Fall | PS VR

#2 VegieM  

VegieM

Posted 07 October 2021 - 08:23 PM

Just added one more year, Thanks!


#3 tamali  

tamali

Posted Today, 05:05 PM

Update: 

  • Price is now lower.
  • PlayStation just announced PS+ free games for next month.

