Walmart - Metroid Dread $49.94
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 246 Posts Joined 17.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM
Anyhow, I was waiting to get the $89.99 special edition/ Amibo pack at Best Buy but they never allowed pre-orders?
I went in to see if the Walmart had the Amiibo‘s and they were selling the regular edition game for $10 cheaper than anywhere else, so I’m just gonna go with that!
If Best Buy reads this, hopefully they’ll get the Amiibo‘s and the games in stock that people want- or lose out.
- Vulsker likes this
#2
Posted Yesterday, 07:32 PM
I’m sorry if this is duel post/ sorry don’t have the time to dig and look for it if it is
Anyhow, I was waiting to get the $89.99 special edition/ Amibo pack at Best Buy but they never allowed pre-orders?
I went in to see if the Walmart had the Amiibo‘s and they were selling the regular edition game for $10 cheaper than anywhere else, so I’m just gonna go with that!
If Best Buy reads this, hopefully they’ll get the Amiibo‘s and the games in stock that people want- or lose out.
Thats good to know because its still showing full price on their website!
#3 (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary! 3010 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM
#4 Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary! 2589 Posts Joined 16.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM
I’m sorry if this is duel post/ sorry don’t have the time to dig and look for it if it is
Anyhow, I was waiting to get the $89.99 special edition/ Amibo pack at Best Buy but they never allowed pre-orders?
The SE and Amiibos became available around 10 p.m. Pacific/1 a.m. Eastern, but actually getting them was a pain. Took me forever to finally get an order in for the SE because it wasn't letting me add anything to the cart. Same thing with Target, where I was able to add to cart but it would disappear during the checkout process.
#5 WHAT THE CUSS!?! CAGiversary! 1218 Posts Joined 16.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:03 PM
I'm planning to price match at GS using WM's price point, but I'll need a photo of the price on the shelf, since the WM is half useless, and refuses to show the in-store price. Also want to cash in some Pro points to use certs on it as well, making it even cheaper. If I get the chance to grab a pic, I'll share it in here for everyone to use.
#6 Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary! 2589 Posts Joined 16.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM
The purpose of them not showing the in-store price online is so that you can't price match.
#7 Banception...Baseball Ban in a Best Buy CAGiversary! 1628 Posts Joined 15.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:06 PM
What about the SE...still $89.99?
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 246 Posts Joined 17.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM
#9 WHAT THE CUSS!?! CAGiversary! 1218 Posts Joined 16.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:47 PM
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1215 Posts Joined 17.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:04 AM
What about the SE...still $89.99?
Amazon dropped the SEs today as a treasure truck deal MSRP. They sold out in mins. I picked one up and plan on not opening it. I also got a digital copy.
#11
Posted Today, 11:17 AM
#12 Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary! 3411 Posts Joined 12.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:19 AM
Is there any trick to getting the walmart webpage or app to show the instore price? I was able to get the app to show it for Skyward Sword, but haven't been able to this time around. TIA.