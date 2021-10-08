Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #700: Hypocritical Leftist Garbage

CAGcast #700: Hypocritical Leftist Garbage

The gang talk Far Cry 6, JETT: The Far Shore, Frankenstein in Fortnite, Twitch leak, Battlefield 2142 beta, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Walmart - Metroid Dread $49.94

By Tendoboy, Yesterday, 07:30 PM

#1 Tendoboy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   246 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

Tendoboy

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM

I’m sorry if this is duel post/ sorry don’t have the time to dig and look for it if it is
Anyhow, I was waiting to get the $89.99 special edition/ Amibo pack at Best Buy but they never allowed pre-orders?

I went in to see if the Walmart had the Amiibo‘s and they were selling the regular edition game for $10 cheaper than anywhere else, so I’m just gonna go with that!

If Best Buy reads this, hopefully they’ll get the Amiibo‘s and the games in stock that people want- or lose out.

#2 Vulsker  

Vulsker

Posted Yesterday, 07:32 PM

I’m sorry if this is duel post/ sorry don’t have the time to dig and look for it if it is
Anyhow, I was waiting to get the $89.99 special edition/ Amibo pack at Best Buy but they never allowed pre-orders?

I went in to see if the Walmart had the Amiibo‘s and they were selling the regular edition game for $10 cheaper than anywhere else, so I’m just gonna go with that!

If Best Buy reads this, hopefully they’ll get the Amiibo‘s and the games in stock that people want- or lose out.

Thats good to know because its still showing full price on their website!


#3 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3010 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM

Yeah. They’ve been doing this $50 price point for a couple years now when it comes to switch games. In store only though.

#4 Indiana Jones   Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary!   2589 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

Indiana Jones

Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM

I’m sorry if this is duel post/ sorry don’t have the time to dig and look for it if it is
Anyhow, I was waiting to get the $89.99 special edition/ Amibo pack at Best Buy but they never allowed pre-orders?

The SE and Amiibos became available around 10 p.m. Pacific/1 a.m. Eastern, but actually getting them was a pain. Took me forever to finally get an order in for the SE because it wasn't letting me add anything to the cart. Same thing with Target, where I was able to add to cart but it would disappear during the checkout process.


#5 jupiterjones   WHAT THE CUSS!?! CAGiversary!   1218 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

jupiterjones

Posted Yesterday, 08:03 PM

I'm planning to price match at GS using WM's price point, but I'll need a photo of the price on the shelf, since the WM is half useless, and refuses to show the in-store price. Also want to cash in some Pro points to use certs on it as well, making it even cheaper. If I get the chance to grab a pic, I'll share it in here for everyone to use.


#6 Indiana Jones   Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary!   2589 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

Indiana Jones

Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM

The purpose of them not showing the in-store price online is so that you can't price match.


#7 inkcil   Banception...Baseball Ban in a Best Buy CAGiversary!   1628 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

inkcil

Posted Yesterday, 08:06 PM

What about the SE...still $89.99?


#8 Tendoboy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   246 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

Tendoboy

Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM

Didn’t have the special edition or amiibos

#9 jupiterjones   WHAT THE CUSS!?! CAGiversary!   1218 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

jupiterjones

Posted Yesterday, 09:47 PM

As promised.D083DEA0-17B4-4698-8112-C697D10E0012.jpeg

#10 Sk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1215 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

Sk

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

What about the SE...still $89.99?


Amazon dropped the SEs today as a treasure truck deal MSRP. They sold out in mins. I picked one up and plan on not opening it. I also got a digital copy.

#11 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 11:17 AM

They do this in store with pretty much every game, Nintendo games included. They have been doing this for years now.

#12 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   3411 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 11:19 AM

Is there any trick to getting the walmart webpage or app to show the instore price?  I was able to get the app to show it for Skyward Sword, but haven't been able to this time around.  TIA.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy