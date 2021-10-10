Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #701: Back to the Grind

CAGcast #701: Back to the Grind

The gang talks Far Cry 6, NHL 22, Nintendo Switch OLED, and so much more! Stay tuned after the show for CAGcast Jeopardy!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 3 votes

CDKeys PC Digital Sale - Cyberpunk 2077 $18.09 and much more

By tamali, Oct 10 2021 05:13 PM
PC Digital Sale PC Games PC Game PC PCDD PC Digital Download PC Digital Games Cyberpunk Cyberpunk 2077

#1 tamali  

tamali

Posted 10 October 2021 - 05:13 PM

CDKeys have select PC Digital games on sale:

Extra 10% Off using Crypto Payment


#2 tamali  

tamali

Posted 11 October 2021 - 12:09 PM

Update: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is now available for lowest historical price.


#3 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   3357 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 11 October 2021 - 07:02 PM

HZD is a must play, If only I could play the game again to experience it for the first time.

#4 tamali  

tamali

Posted 12 October 2021 - 10:52 AM

Update: Added more titles on sale.


#5 kwick7   CAG Lurking Veteran CAGiversary!   918 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

kwick7

Posted 13 October 2021 - 01:04 AM

Can’t pass on squadrons for 79 cents haha

#6 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   6297 Posts   Joined 18.2 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 14 October 2021 - 06:56 PM

Can’t pass on squadrons for 79 cents haha


Was free on Twitch/Amazon if you have Prime … not sure if it still is.

#7 tamali  

tamali

Posted 14 October 2021 - 08:50 PM

Was free on Twitch/Amazon if you have Prime … not sure if it still is.

I believe Ghostrunner too.


#8 kwick7   CAG Lurking Veteran CAGiversary!   918 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

kwick7

Posted 15 October 2021 - 12:19 AM

Was free on Twitch/Amazon if you have Prime … not sure if it still is.


Correct. And I’d still buy it for 79 cents haha

#9 tamali  

tamali

Posted 17 October 2021 - 01:26 AM

Update: Ghostrunner is now available for $0.49!


#10 VegieM  

VegieM

Posted 17 October 2021 - 08:20 PM

Update: Ghostrunner is now available for $0.49!

Squadrons also for same price.


#11 tamali  

tamali

Posted 21 October 2021 - 05:34 PM

Update: Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for lowest price.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: PC Digital Sale, PC Games, PC Game, PC, PCDD, PC Digital Download, PC Digital Games, Cyberpunk, Cyberpunk 2077

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy