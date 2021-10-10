Jump to content

The gang talk Far Cry 6, JETT: The Far Shore, Frankenstein in Fortnite, Twitch leak, Battlefield 2142 beta, and so much more!

CDKeys PC Digital Sale - Ghostrunner $0.49, Star Wars: Squadrons $0.79, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $15.29 and more

By tamali, Oct 10 2021 05:13 PM
#1 tamali  

Posted 10 October 2021 - 05:13 PM

DKeys have select PC Digital games on sale:


#2 tamali  

Posted 11 October 2021 - 12:09 PM

Update: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is now available for lowest historical price.


#3 Gurren Lagann  

Posted 11 October 2021 - 07:02 PM

HZD is a must play, If only I could play the game again to experience it for the first time.

#4 tamali  

Posted 12 October 2021 - 10:52 AM

Update: Added more titles on sale.


#5 kwick7  

Posted 13 October 2021 - 01:04 AM

Can’t pass on squadrons for 79 cents haha

#6 etcrane  

Posted 14 October 2021 - 06:56 PM

Can’t pass on squadrons for 79 cents haha


Was free on Twitch/Amazon if you have Prime … not sure if it still is.

#7 tamali  

Posted 14 October 2021 - 08:50 PM

Was free on Twitch/Amazon if you have Prime … not sure if it still is.

I believe Ghostrunner too.


#8 kwick7  

Posted 15 October 2021 - 12:19 AM

Was free on Twitch/Amazon if you have Prime … not sure if it still is.


Correct. And I’d still buy it for 79 cents haha

#9 tamali  

Posted Today, 01:26 AM

Update: Ghostrunner is now available for $0.49!


