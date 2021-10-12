Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #700: Hypocritical Leftist Garbage

CAGcast #700: Hypocritical Leftist Garbage

The gang talk Far Cry 6, JETT: The Far Shore, Frankenstein in Fortnite, Twitch leak, Battlefield 2142 beta, and so much more!

GamesPlanet PC Digital Sale - RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard $7.80 (Gold Edition $15), Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe $9.90 and more

GamesPlanet US has select PC Digital Titles on sale below.

Fallout Bombs Drop Sale (Ends 10/26)

Weekly Deals (Ends 10/18)


