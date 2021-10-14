Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #700: Hypocritical Leftist Garbage

CAGcast #700: Hypocritical Leftist Garbage

The gang talk Far Cry 6, JETT: The Far Shore, Frankenstein in Fortnite, Twitch leak, Battlefield 2142 beta, and so much more!

PSVR (NEW) Bundle in stock at GameStop

By R3DH3R0, Yesterday, 06:48 AM

R3DH3R0  

Posted Yesterday, 06:48 AM

Not really a deal, but I know new bundles have been oos for awhile.

PlayStation VR Iron Man and DOOM 3 VR Bundle
$369.99

https://www.gamestop...wE&gclsrc=aw.ds


Pounce  

Posted Yesterday, 10:37 AM

Just in time for the 5th anniversary gifts next month.

trunks982  

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 AM

PlayStation VR Iron Man and DOOM 3 VR Bundle
$369.99
$369.99
 

PlayStation VR Bundle includes PlayStation®VR headset, PlayStation®Camera, 2 PlayStation® Move motion controllers, Marvel's Iron Man VR digital code, and Demo Disc 3.0. Plus Doom 3 VR.

 

Saved you boys the click.


BobbyTastic  

Posted Yesterday, 12:37 PM

PS VR 2's announcement is right around the corner and there aren't any PSVR killer apps coming anytime soon (though there will be once PS VR 2 is announced). DOOM 3 VR is cool and all but their reliance on it as a pack-in title just shows how much PSVR exclusive output has slowed in the buildup to 2.0, as it was a relatively low-effort project. Marvel's Iron Man came out Spring 2020 and didn't exactly set the world on fire either.

 

tl;dr Just keep waiting for the next wave of PSVR hardware.


dchrisd  

Posted Yesterday, 12:51 PM

PSVR Deal ?

 

vHVmegwh.jpg


