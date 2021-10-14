PSVR (NEW) Bundle in stock at GameStop

Posted Yesterday, 12:37 PM

PS VR 2's announcement is right around the corner and there aren't any PSVR killer apps coming anytime soon (though there will be once PS VR 2 is announced). DOOM 3 VR is cool and all but their reliance on it as a pack-in title just shows how much PSVR exclusive output has slowed in the buildup to 2.0, as it was a relatively low-effort project. Marvel's Iron Man came out Spring 2020 and didn't exactly set the world on fire either.

tl;dr Just keep waiting for the next wave of PSVR hardware.