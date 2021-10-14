Not really a deal, but I know new bundles have been oos for awhile.
PlayStation VR Iron Man and DOOM 3 VR Bundle
$369.99
https://www.gamestop...wE&gclsrc=aw.ds
PSVR (NEW) Bundle in stock at GameStop
Posted Yesterday, 06:48 AM
Posted Yesterday, 10:37 AM
Posted Yesterday, 11:51 AM
PlayStation VR Bundle includes PlayStation®VR headset, PlayStation®Camera, 2 PlayStation® Move motion controllers, Marvel's Iron Man VR digital code, and Demo Disc 3.0. Plus Doom 3 VR.
Saved you boys the click.
Posted Yesterday, 12:37 PM
PS VR 2's announcement is right around the corner and there aren't any PSVR killer apps coming anytime soon (though there will be once PS VR 2 is announced). DOOM 3 VR is cool and all but their reliance on it as a pack-in title just shows how much PSVR exclusive output has slowed in the buildup to 2.0, as it was a relatively low-effort project. Marvel's Iron Man came out Spring 2020 and didn't exactly set the world on fire either.
tl;dr Just keep waiting for the next wave of PSVR hardware.
Posted Yesterday, 12:51 PM
PSVR Deal ?