Pikmin 3 (Switch) - $29.99 at Target (Deal of the Day)

By DiaperDandee, Today, 04:39 PM

#1 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   443 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 04:39 PM

Topic

#2 johnston306   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   897 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

johnston306

Posted Today, 04:46 PM

https://www.target.c...ch/-/A-80898569

#3 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3012 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 04:52 PM

Also $30 on Amazon.


#4 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1060 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 05:26 PM

I don’t see 30 on Amazon, only 45. And target seems to be in store only.

#5 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3012 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 05:29 PM

I don’t see 30 on Amazon, only 45. And target seems to be in store only.

Seems it’s no longer $30 on Amazon, but was earlier this morning.

Edit: Seems target online is now OOS too:

#6 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   3434 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 05:30 PM

$27.99 preowned at gs.  not sure if that's new for today or not.


