Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #700: Hypocritical Leftist Garbage

CAGcast #700: Hypocritical Leftist Garbage

The gang talk Far Cry 6, JETT: The Far Shore, Frankenstein in Fortnite, Twitch leak, Battlefield 2142 beta, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 4 votes

DELETE THIS ACCOUNT

By Diego9000 , Today, 01:36 AM

#1 Diego9000   Banned Banned   11 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

Diego9000

Posted Today, 01:36 AM

Since all my attempts to fucking delete this account through the official/correct means has been ignored.

I will fucking spam this whole forum until this account gets either deleted or blocked.

THANK YOU!


#2 AlexFlame116   Impulse Buyer Extreme CAGiversary!   143 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

AlexFlame116

Posted Today, 01:38 AM

You're 31 years old, and have made 11 posts. And you're complaining about an account? Amazingly, you can just not log in anymore like an adult. Then forget about it. Instead you're making tantrums. Very mature of you.


#3 Z-Saber   moon2S CAGiversary!   7171 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

Z-Saber

Posted Today, 01:50 AM

The motivation probably stems from the infamous data breach from a few years ago.

Doesn't help that CAG ownership/leadership/mods have almost no involvement with the forums anymore, so account deletion is basically impossible.

#4 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7129 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 01:58 AM

I think we'll keep your account. It's a warm welcome to the community and we will surely take a hit if you're gone.

#5 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16908 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 02:04 AM

The motivation probably stems from the infamous data breach from a few years ago.

Doesn't help that CAG ownership/leadership/mods have almost no involvement with the forums anymore, so account deletion is basically impossible.


It’s the wild Wild West in this bitch.

#6 psunami   0118999881999119725.....3 CAGiversary!   3935 Posts   Joined 17.9 Years Ago  

psunami

Posted Today, 02:18 AM

Since all my attempts to fucking delete this account through the official/correct means has been ignored.

I will fucking spam this whole forum until this account gets either deleted or blocked.

THANK YOU!

Back in my day.....someone would send a scribe to the local wordsmith to articulate their views on the local events of the day and then send those words of public interest to the town crier .... Now on this "internet" people "complain" about the "fact" that they can't stop talking.... 

 

Anyway, please buy my "brain healing" supplements.


#7 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   6286 Posts   Joined 18.2 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 02:53 AM

BY THE POWER OF GRAYSKULL

#8 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   195 Posts   Joined 1.8 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 04:23 AM

I made a yo mama joke on here a few years ago and CheapyD proceeded to delete my account... When I contacted him asking if he deleted it, he confirmed that he did so by accident and he didn't feel bad 🤣🤣🤣. Like...ok? I'll just create a new one...

#9 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2485 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 05:08 AM

giphy.gif

 

 

T1kQYx2.gif

 

 

glow-gorgeous-ladies-of-wrestling.gif

 

 

WRASSLIN GIF TIME


#10 Johnny365   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   708 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Johnny365

Posted Today, 05:24 AM

YASSSSSSSS BABY.


#11 Lithium Flower   Just about to bloom CAGiversary!   123 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

Lithium Flower

Posted Today, 05:30 AM


#12 Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted Today, 10:00 AM

I made a yo mama joke on here a few years ago and CheapyD proceeded to delete my account... When I contacted him asking if he deleted it, he confirmed that he did so by accident and he didn't feel bad 🤣🤣🤣. Like...ok? I'll just create a new one...

Hes banned someone before for calling him an Xbox fanboy.

#13 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 10:13 AM

Pls stay senpai

#14 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 01:06 PM

I don't appreciate the fucking cursing

#15 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 01:20 PM

No

#16 Goguenator   Optimus Prime CAGiversary!   1843 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Goguenator

Posted Today, 01:23 PM

This is a great top deal! Where do I get it?


#17 nightc1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3908 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

nightc1

Posted Today, 01:24 PM

I'm not sure what the dude is going through but I've had periods where I purged unused accounts because I knew I was done with the site and I didn't want my info just sitting there for the next big hack.  Step one is always change any personal information.  Step two is change your password to something completely unusual you'll never remember.  Step three is contact a mod and if that fails then go nuclear (unless the site lets you purge your posts and stuff in which case, delete everything).   Hopefully this guy at least cleaned up his info before going nuclear... if not... what an epic fail.


#18 xenozfan2   Trippin' on apples! CAGiversary!   747 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

xenozfan2

Posted Today, 01:51 PM

Shipping kills the deal sadly.

#19 tukai   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1212 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

tukai

Posted Today, 02:32 PM

Will GCU stack with this? 


#20 TheKbob   Rock On, Duder CAGiversary!   1454 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

TheKbob

Posted Today, 02:36 PM

I think this is Pro Rewards only feature.


#21 Ron Mexico  

Ron Mexico

Posted Today, 02:50 PM

It would be unfortunate if the mods used your account to make posts you did not make in order to make you look silly.

#22 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5614 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 03:31 PM

I don't understand, why you would want to delete an account?  Wouldn't it be easier to just abandon the account and never use it again? 


#23 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16908 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 03:34 PM

If the OP is in Europe, he has a right to ask for it. And the owners have to comply.

#24 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2323 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted Today, 03:38 PM

The motivation probably stems from the infamous data breach from a few years ago.

Doesn't help that CAG ownership/leadership/mods have almost no involvement with the forums anymore, so account deletion is basically impossible.

But CAG has like next to no information on people beyond what you filled out yourself.  What to they get from you beyond what you already shared publicly in a post or your profile?  Your email address?  Not exactly critical information there, spammers probably already have that.  Your password?  Don't re-use passwords.  Maybe something you sent via PM to someone, if anything.

 

Always use site specific passwords.  That way if you ever get a scam email and they claim to know your password, you know exactly where it came from.  I got one a while back and it was obvious where it came from and held exactly zero leverage.


#25 topchief1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   653 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

topchief1

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

If the OP is in Europe, he has a right to ask for it. And the owners have to comply.


And if the OP is his mom's basement?

#26 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16908 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 04:27 PM

And if the OP is his mom's basement?


Also a protected class.

#27 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9627 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 04:46 PM

You guys do realize he got nuked last night, right?

#28 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16908 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 04:53 PM

You guys do realize he got nuked last night, right?


And yet nobody bothered to delete this thread so we’re just shitposting for the fun of it.

#29 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3013 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted Today, 06:06 PM

Diego9000 has been banned, and I miss him already.


#30 dchrisd   F.U. Rosalina! ~ Daisy <3 CAGiversary!   1717 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

dchrisd

Posted Today, 06:37 PM

Same.  I'm late to this, and don't have much idea about what's going on, and don't really remember ever seeing that name, but I understand.  When nuking an account, a member of project CAG has a name.  His name is Diego9000.  His name is Diego9000.  His name is Diego9000


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy