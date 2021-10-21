Since all my attempts to fucking delete this account through the official/correct means has been ignored.
I will fucking spam this whole forum until this account gets either deleted or blocked.
THANK YOU!
DELETE THIS ACCOUNT
You're 31 years old, and have made 11 posts. And you're complaining about an account? Amazingly, you can just not log in anymore like an adult. Then forget about it. Instead you're making tantrums. Very mature of you.
Doesn't help that CAG ownership/leadership/mods have almost no involvement with the forums anymore, so account deletion is basically impossible.
The motivation probably stems from the infamous data breach from a few years ago.
It’s the wild Wild West in this bitch.
Back in my day.....someone would send a scribe to the local wordsmith to articulate their views on the local events of the day and then send those words of public interest to the town crier .... Now on this "internet" people "complain" about the "fact" that they can't stop talking....
Anyway, please buy my "brain healing" supplements.
WRASSLIN GIF TIME
YASSSSSSSS BABY.
Hes banned someone before for calling him an Xbox fanboy.
I made a yo mama joke on here a few years ago and CheapyD proceeded to delete my account... When I contacted him asking if he deleted it, he confirmed that he did so by accident and he didn't feel bad 🤣🤣🤣. Like...ok? I'll just create a new one...
This is a great top deal! Where do I get it?
I'm not sure what the dude is going through but I've had periods where I purged unused accounts because I knew I was done with the site and I didn't want my info just sitting there for the next big hack. Step one is always change any personal information. Step two is change your password to something completely unusual you'll never remember. Step three is contact a mod and if that fails then go nuclear (unless the site lets you purge your posts and stuff in which case, delete everything). Hopefully this guy at least cleaned up his info before going nuclear... if not... what an epic fail.
Will GCU stack with this?
I think this is Pro Rewards only feature.
I don't understand, why you would want to delete an account? Wouldn't it be easier to just abandon the account and never use it again?
But CAG has like next to no information on people beyond what you filled out yourself. What to they get from you beyond what you already shared publicly in a post or your profile? Your email address? Not exactly critical information there, spammers probably already have that. Your password? Don't re-use passwords. Maybe something you sent via PM to someone, if anything.
Always use site specific passwords. That way if you ever get a scam email and they claim to know your password, you know exactly where it came from. I got one a while back and it was obvious where it came from and held exactly zero leverage.
If the OP is in Europe, he has a right to ask for it. And the owners have to comply.
And if the OP is his mom's basement?
Also a protected class.
Diego9000 has been banned, and I miss him already.
Same. I'm late to this, and don't have much idea about what's going on, and don't really remember ever seeing that name, but I understand. When nuking an account, a member of project CAG has a name. His name is Diego9000. His name is Diego9000. His name is Diego9000