DELETE THIS ACCOUNT

The motivation probably stems from the infamous data breach from a few years ago.



Doesn't help that CAG ownership/leadership/mods have almost no involvement with the forums anymore, so account deletion is basically impossible.

But CAG has like next to no information on people beyond what you filled out yourself. What to they get from you beyond what you already shared publicly in a post or your profile? Your email address? Not exactly critical information there, spammers probably already have that. Your password? Don't re-use passwords. Maybe something you sent via PM to someone, if anything.

Always use site specific passwords. That way if you ever get a scam email and they claim to know your password, you know exactly where it came from. I got one a while back and it was obvious where it came from and held exactly zero leverage.