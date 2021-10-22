Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #701: Back to the Grind

CAGcast #701: Back to the Grind

The gang talks Far Cry 6, NHL 22, Nintendo Switch OLED, and so much more! Stay tuned after the show for CAGcast Jeopardy!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * - - - 3 votes

Kirby Plush USB Warmer Pre-order $55 at Premium Bandai

By CheapyD, Today, 12:09 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18083 Posts   Joined 18.5 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 12:09 PM

https://p-bandai.com.../N2566807001002

#2 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3840 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 01:43 PM

Words fail me. But I need this in my life

#3 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24291 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 07:47 PM

※NO EXCHANGES OR RETURNS ARE ACCEPTED. 

 

 

Well that's kinda worrying... I've never heard of Premium Bandai but are they like known of quality products? Only Bandai experience I have is with their standard games and CEs (which are usually the standard cheapest Chinese manufacturer quality). 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy