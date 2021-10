Posted Yesterday, 08:26 PM

Just fyi, today they finally stocked the new Guardians game in store. Both PS4 and PS5 version is $49.94 (Can post my receipt if anyone needs)

However.. In store. They did not seem to get the steelcase edition at all.

https://www.walmart....ion-4/765263786

Can see on their website it talks about that edition still and even mentions for in store pickup. So was wondering, Did anyone find the steelbook edition in store? Would be crazy to pay 60$ online vs 50$ in store.