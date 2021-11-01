Fred Meyer $10 off $50/$20 off $100/$30 off $150 coupon - works on games (but not systems)

Posted Today, 06:45 AM

Pacific Northwest only...

It's not quite the Fred Meyer deals of the past, where they coupled $1/$20/$30 off coupons with free gift cards for buying 3DS/Wii games, but Fred Meyer does have the $10 off $50, $20 off $100, $30 off $150 coupon that applies to apparel, home and electronics. I think it lasts till Weds.

My son wanted WarioWare and I figured maybe it was time to buy another Mario Party with the decent Superstars just coming out. Since both totaled to $110, I was able to get them for $90, or $45 each. It's hardly the deal I used to be able to get with overlapping promos, but I was going to have to pay full price digitally or just save a few bucks from Amazon, so I figured it was worth it.

I did have to get them to override as the coupon only applied $10 off even though I was over $100. I'm thinking one of the games wasn't keyed in with the right category (something that happens with them from time to time), There are no exclusions on any games in the fine print so it should work. It DOES exclude video game hardware though.

The nice thing about these coupons is that you can buy stuff like a lightning cable, a furnace filter, or a pair of socks to hit the breakpoints and save some more $$ on the games.