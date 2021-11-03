Jump to content

CAGcast #702: Perfectly Paired

$50 PSN and XBL gift cards $40 at Dollar General Nov. 5-6

By xwrestling, Today, 09:43 AM

#1 xwrestling   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   18 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

xwrestling

Posted Today, 09:43 AM

Title says it all - https://weeklyads.do...n&type=1&page=8


#2 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5616 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 01:32 PM

"Offers with like items cannot be combined."  What does this mean? 

I would be fine with one $50 PSN and one $50 XBL card in one transaction for $80.  Now if only I had $80.


#3 dxironman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   180 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

dxironman

Posted Today, 01:34 PM

Can I use this for Game Pass sub?

#4 eXciter1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   94 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

eXciter1

Posted Today, 01:36 PM

Can I use this for Game Pass sub?

Yes


