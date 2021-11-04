Sonic Mania PS4, Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz PS4/XO, $8 Best Buy

Posted Yesterday, 06:18 PM

According to Wario64, the Sonic Mania is not Plus despite the listing saying it is.

I can confirm this. Went through the whole speel with them a couple of months ago. The CS to their credit tried to send a replacement twice and got the same thing. Informed them of what was obiviously going on and was told they kick it upstairs and get the listing fixed. Nothing never happened. If you look at the reviews for it there are multiple comments showing this has been ongoing problem for quite some time, that is if BB hasn't removed, which they have with some of them. It's a case of instead of fixing the problem, they rather bury heads in the sand & pretend like it doesn't exsist.