Sonic Mania PS4, Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz PS4/XO, $8 Best Buy

By AndrewCounty, Yesterday, 05:17 PM

#1 AndrewCounty   Alligator F**khouse CAGiversary!   258 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

AndrewCounty

Posted Yesterday, 05:17 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6235600

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6361830

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6361831

 

Sonic Mania is listed as Pus, but several have confirmed this is false.


#2 LakersHater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   114 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

LakersHater

Posted Yesterday, 05:47 PM

Thanks. Got Sonic Mania and Monkey Ball for PS4 for $17 shipped.

#3 An Orange Cat   Pet My Fur CAGiversary!   1610 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

An Orange Cat

Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM

According to Wario64, the Sonic Mania is not Plus despite the listing saying it is.

#4 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1999 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 06:04 PM

Ehh shipping for half the price is rough

#5 Sporkis   Barley Legal CAGiversary!   1887 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

Sporkis

Posted Yesterday, 06:18 PM

I can confirm this.  Went through the whole speel with them a couple of months ago.  The CS to their credit tried to send a replacement twice and got the same thing.  Informed them of what was obiviously going on and was told they kick it upstairs and get the listing fixed.  Nothing never happened.  If you look at the reviews for it there are multiple comments showing this has been ongoing problem for quite some time, that is if BB hasn't removed, which they have with some of them.  It's a case of instead of fixing the problem, they rather bury heads in the sand & pretend like it doesn't exsist.


#6 AndrewCounty   Alligator F**khouse CAGiversary!   258 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

AndrewCounty

Posted Yesterday, 06:19 PM

Well that's lame. I'll update the post.


#7 Gideon68   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3171 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

Gideon68

Posted Yesterday, 06:51 PM

NBA 2K21 Mamba Edition for the XS is $19.99 w free steel book. This should also include a digital copy for the X1.

 

Couldn't find a PS5 version.

 

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Xbox Series X 59716 - Best Buy


