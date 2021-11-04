Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #703: Recharged, Remastered, and Rebooted

CAGcast #703: Recharged, Remastered, and Rebooted

The gang talks Halloween, Guardians of the Galaxy, Metroid Dread, Cruisin’ Blast, some Warhammer game, and so much more!

Black Friday VG deals spreadsheet megathread

By civita, Yesterday, 09:44 PM

#1 civita  

civita

Posted Yesterday, 09:44 PM

It's that time of year again, friends. 

 

Placeholder for the 2021 spreadsheet can be found here.

 

Will update this post as Black Friday ads start coming out. Post if you see any, and let me know if you'd like to be an editor!

 

 


#2 Series M  

Series M

Posted Yesterday, 09:45 PM

Nice.


#3 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3014 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 09:51 PM

Always appreciate the work that goes into these spreadsheets. Thanks


#4 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Yesterday, 10:04 PM

Excellent.  Time to bookmark this and keep an eye on it.


#5 JLowSlow   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   222 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

JLowSlow

Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM

here-we-go-joker.gif

 

 


#6 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4508 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM

Been waiting for this! Thanks for organizing it.

#7 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 10:51 PM

Where's the spreadsheet for clearanced Halloween candy? :razz:


