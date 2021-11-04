Xbox , PS Immortals Fenyx Rising $14.99 Best Buy Gamestop

Playstation Immortals Fenyx Rising 14.99
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6432588
https://www.gamestop...ing/227281.html
Xbox Immortals Fenyx Rising 14.99
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6355872
https://www.gamestop...e/11094292.html
Posted 04 November 2021 - 10:45 PM
Posted 06 November 2021 - 02:06 AM
Playstation thread scoffed at me for posting a Ubisoft game deal and Xbox thread didn't seem to care much. I should leave sharing deals to the professional CAGs apparently
Posted 06 November 2021 - 02:08 AM
Posted Yesterday, 02:36 AM
I am not sure what you are talking about. This is a video game deal. I posted it in the video game deal section
Posted Yesterday, 03:22 AM
They were saying that the members in the PS thread got upset about them posting the deal (they get petty about stuff rather easily). Members in the Xbox thread ignored the fact they posted the deal (most of them have already bought/played it though).
Basically saying they're glad to see someone else took notice of the deal and decided to start a thread. Gamestop has also matched the deal for new copies on their website. I ordered a copy for in-store pickup last night and used my $5 monthly cert to drop it to $10. Picked it up earlier today.
Posted Yesterday, 03:37 AM
I haven't followed the PSN threads regularly in a few years. I actually missed the post over on Xbox thread.
I saw this thread tweeted and almost bit on the deal. I have a $5 certificate at BB. But I know I likely would never play it. I know its a game many rave about I just am not a big fan of the time period or the art style or something. I played some of the demo and it just didn't hook me.
I think putting good deals like this in the own thread is a good idea.
Posted Yesterday, 07:30 AM
Is this one of those games where its better to wait for the digital version of the version with DLC to go on sale or the DLC is so shallow that the base game is worth it by itself for this price?
Posted Yesterday, 07:44 AM
Posted Yesterday, 07:55 AM
I think most people didn't care about this because Walmart is/was selling the PS4 and PS5 versions for $4 on clearance in store if you could actually find it.
Posted Yesterday, 11:03 AM
Same prices at GameStop. PS4, PS5, and Xbox One/X/S is $14.99. Switch is $19.99.
Posted Yesterday, 02:02 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM
Added links