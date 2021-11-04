Jump to content

CAGcast #703: Recharged, Remastered, and Rebooted

CAGcast #703: Recharged, Remastered, and Rebooted

The gang talks Halloween, Guardians of the Galaxy, Metroid Dread, Cruisin’ Blast, some Warhammer game, and so much more!

Xbox , PS Immortals Fenyx Rising $14.99 Best Buy Gamestop

By nddave, Nov 04 2021 10:45 PM

nddave  

nddave

Posted 04 November 2021 - 10:45 PM

Playstation Immortals Fenyx Rising 14.99

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6432588

 

https://www.gamestop...ing/227281.html

 

Xbox Immortals Fenyx Rising 14.99

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6355872

 

https://www.gamestop...e/11094292.html


samnite  

samnite

Posted 06 November 2021 - 02:06 AM

Playstation thread scoffed at me for posting a Ubisoft game deal and Xbox thread didn't seem to care much. I should leave sharing deals to the professional CAGs apparently


KingBeefsteak  

KingBeefsteak

Posted 06 November 2021 - 02:08 AM

Playstation thread scoffed at me for posting a Ubisoft game deal and Xbox thread didn't seem to care much. I should leave sharing deals to the professional CAGs apparently


I'm sorry they treated you that way. I personally think it's a good deal if that helps.

nddave  

nddave

Posted Yesterday, 02:36 AM

Playstation thread scoffed at me for posting a Ubisoft game deal and Xbox thread didn't seem to care much. I should leave sharing deals to the professional CAGs apparently

I am not sure what you are talking about. This is a video game deal. I posted it in the video game deal section


GamerSavage  

GamerSavage

Posted Yesterday, 03:22 AM

I am not sure what you are talking about. This is a video game deal. I posted it in the video game deal section

They were saying that the members in the PS thread got upset about them posting the deal (they get petty about stuff rather easily). Members in the Xbox thread ignored the fact they posted the deal (most of them have already bought/played it though).

 

Basically saying they're glad to see someone else took notice of the deal and decided to start a thread. Gamestop has also matched the deal for new copies on their website. I ordered a copy for in-store pickup last night and used my $5 monthly cert to drop it to $10. Picked it up earlier today.


jimbo8574  

jimbo8574

Posted Yesterday, 03:37 AM

They were saying that the members in the PS thread got upset about them posting the deal (they get petty about stuff rather easily). Members in the Xbox thread ignored the fact they posted the deal (most of them have already bought/played it though).

 

Basically saying they're glad to see someone else took notice of the deal and decided to start a thread. Gamestop has also matched the deal for new copies on their website. I ordered a copy for in-store pickup last night and used my $5 monthly cert to drop it to $10. Picked it up earlier today.

I haven't followed the PSN threads regularly in a few years.  I actually missed the post over on Xbox thread.

 

I saw this thread tweeted and almost bit on the deal.  I have a $5 certificate at BB.  But I know I likely would never play it.  I know its a game many rave about I just am not a big fan of the time period or the art style or something.   I played some of the demo and it just didn't hook me.

 

I think putting good deals like this in the own thread is a good idea.   


BasilZero  

BasilZero

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 AM

Is this one of those games where its better to wait for the digital version of the version with DLC to go on sale or the DLC is so shallow that the base game is worth it by itself for this price?


TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 07:44 AM

Is this one of those games where its better to wait for the digital version of the version with DLC to go on sale or the DLC is so shallow that the base game is worth it by itself for this price?


I've heard the DLC is pretty mediocre, so the base game at this price is probably the better deal. Last time the gold edition was on sale digitally it was $40. I imagine the season pass will be on sale eventually for less than $25 and you could get a better deal this way.

Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 AM

I think most people didn't care about this because Walmart is/was selling the PS4 and PS5 versions for $4 on clearance in store if you could actually find it.


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 11:03 AM

Same prices at GameStop.  PS4, PS5, and Xbox One/X/S is $14.99.  Switch is $19.99.


prateeko  

prateeko

Posted Yesterday, 02:02 PM

Any version substantially different/better then the others?

nddave  

nddave

Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM

Same prices at GameStop.  PS4, PS5, and Xbox One/X/S is $14.99.  Switch is $19.99.

Added links


