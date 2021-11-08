Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #703: Recharged, Remastered, and Rebooted

CAGcast #703: Recharged, Remastered, and Rebooted

The gang talks Halloween, Guardians of the Galaxy, Metroid Dread, Cruisin’ Blast, some Warhammer game, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Amazon.com buy 3 for the price of 2

By Freeze Time, Today, 07:12 AM

#1 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 07:12 AM

https://www.amazon.c..._A2NEKY0JEA1965


#2 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 09:46 AM

Amazon done goofed

#3 Johnny365   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   709 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Johnny365

Posted Today, 09:57 AM

Only like 6 video games LMAO


#4 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 02:03 PM

In for one waste of time.

#5 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 03:14 PM

In for one waste of time.

dumb trees grow from dumb roots


#6 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4368 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 03:41 PM

looks like they are updating the list. Marvel ultimate alliance is there now at $50 but not seeing much to go with it


#7 Tothoro  

Tothoro

Posted Today, 03:58 PM

Amazon typically adds more to their B2G1 sales as the week goes on. Don't expect anything too crazy but it's worth checking back in in a few days.


#8 nietzsche74   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1737 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

nietzsche74

Posted Today, 04:29 PM

Only like 6 video games LMAO

Outriders, God of War, Uncharted: Lost Legacy, WWE Battlegrounds, Fast & The Furious Shitter,  Big Rumble Boxing...

B2G1 is cross-compatible with all other product categories.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy