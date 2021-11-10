Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #703: Recharged, Remastered, and Rebooted

CAGcast #703: Recharged, Remastered, and Rebooted

The gang talks Halloween, Guardians of the Galaxy, Metroid Dread, Cruisin’ Blast, some Warhammer game, and so much more!

Free Microsoft money

By AlaholiK, Yesterday, 10:20 PM

#1 AlaholiK   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

AlaholiK

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM

Cba to see if this was posted, but Microsoft sent me an email for a free $100 gift card. Seems to be usable to towards games but not preorders. I bought 2 digital games with mine. Good luck

#2 Moonbathing  

Moonbathing

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM

What does Cba mean?

 

How did you get it?  I can only assume you must have spent a lot of money on something, I don't think they just send $100 free at random.


#3 usviflyer  

usviflyer

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM

What was the subject line?

#4 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4528 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 10:48 PM

What was the subject line?


"Here’s $100 to start your holiday shopping"

#5 johnnymavrik   The Evil Genius CAGiversary!   996 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

johnnymavrik

Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM


#6 AlaholiK   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

AlaholiK

Posted Yesterday, 10:50 PM

What was the subject line?


Can’t be arsed, basically I didn’t check, just wanted to share. Subject is the one the other person posted below

#7 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4528 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 10:51 PM

What does Cba mean?

How did you get it? I can only assume you must have spent a lot of money on something, I don't think they just send $100 free at random.


Can't be arsed, basically saying they are too lazy to check and see if it was posted already

#8 eulogywerd21   Jesus wept CAGiversary!   3832 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

eulogywerd21

Posted Today, 01:01 AM

I didn't get one

boooooooo M$oft, boooooo...


#9 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   1609 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 01:03 AM

These campaigns are just to drum up free publicity and get people to sign up for constant spam. Kinda slimy.

#10 jonathansmith369   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   276 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

jonathansmith369

Posted Today, 01:51 AM

These campaigns are just to drum up free publicity and get people to sign up for constant spam. Kinda slimy.


Yeah but that constant spam could be anything. It could even be a boat and you know how much we wanted one of those.

#11 davemoseley  

davemoseley

Posted Today, 01:57 AM

Yeah but that constant spam could be anything. It could even be a boat and you know how much we wanted one of those.

I understood that reference.
