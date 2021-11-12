Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #704: Don't Look In The Doody Hole

CAGcast #704: Don't Look In The Doody Hole

The gang talks about 40-50 games, including Forza Horizon 5, Guardians of the Galaxy and so many more.

GameFly Used Game (and 4K UHD) Sale

By CheapyD, Today, 07:31 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 07:31 PM

https://www.gamefly.com/preplayedsale


Blade  

Blade

Posted Today, 09:11 PM

Thanks for the post, Cheapy.

 

A good number of the Switch game prices are better than Gamestop's prices, even after the B2G1. And you always get the case and inserts, as opposed to a company that fucking sends you "New" games that are disc-only.


Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 09:36 PM

How do you filter? I can't find which games and movies are on sale. That Ratchet and Clank is tempting for sure.


GamerSavage  

GamerSavage

Posted Today, 10:05 PM

Picked up AC: Valhalla and WD: Legion for Xbox, don't see the prices going much lower for BF sales.


lilman  

lilman

Posted Today, 10:26 PM

Picked up AC: Valhalla and WD: Legion for Xbox, don't see the prices going much lower for BF sales.

Walmart will have WD Legion for $14 and Valhalla for $20 on BF.


MrBeatdown  

MrBeatdown

Posted Today, 10:35 PM

Hot Wheels Unleashed is great. Well worth the $30.

GamerSavage  

GamerSavage

Posted Today, 10:38 PM

Walmart will have WD Legion for $14 and Valhalla for $20 on BF.

I essentially saved $1 on WD and $2 on Valhalla by getting them pre-owned from GF, lol. Not to mention paying WM+ members will get 4 hour early access. WM+ trial members will have to wait like everyone else.

 

Edit: I forgot to mention that I did see the Walmart BF ad posted in BF mega deals thread.


Edited by GamerSavage, Today, 10:40 PM.

CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 11:19 PM

How do you filter? I can't find which games and movies are on sale. That Ratchet and Clank is tempting for sure.

Ratchet isn't listed. I looked too.


