https://www.gamefly.com/preplayedsale
GameFly Used Game (and 4K UHD) Sale
Posted Today, 07:31 PM
Posted Today, 09:11 PM
Thanks for the post, Cheapy.
A good number of the Switch game prices are better than Gamestop's prices, even after the B2G1. And you always get the case and inserts, as opposed to a company that fucking sends you "New" games that are disc-only.
Posted Today, 09:36 PM
How do you filter? I can't find which games and movies are on sale. That Ratchet and Clank is tempting for sure.
Posted Today, 10:05 PM
Picked up AC: Valhalla and WD: Legion for Xbox, don't see the prices going much lower for BF sales.
Posted Today, 10:26 PM
Walmart will have WD Legion for $14 and Valhalla for $20 on BF.
Posted Today, 10:35 PM
Posted Today, 10:38 PM
I essentially saved $1 on WD and $2 on Valhalla by getting them pre-owned from GF, lol. Not to mention paying WM+ members will get 4 hour early access. WM+ trial members will have to wait like everyone else.
Edit: I forgot to mention that I did see the Walmart BF ad posted in BF mega deals thread.
Posted Today, 11:19 PM
Ratchet isn't listed. I looked too.