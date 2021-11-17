Jump to content

The gang talks about 40-50 games, including Forza Horizon 5, Guardians of the Galaxy and so many more.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE - PS5 $44.99 / PS4 $24.99 at Amazon / Walmart

By SHADOW-X21, Yesterday, 08:30 PM

#1 SHADOW-X21   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   35 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

SHADOW-X21

Posted Yesterday, 08:30 PM

Amazon

PS5 - $44.99 or PS4** - $24.99

Walmart

PS5 - $44.99
PS4** - $37.13


 

**The new episode featuring Yuffie is a brand-new adventure that's Not available on the PS4 version.


#2 smokeyjoey8   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   370 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

smokeyjoey8

Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM

Should probably point out that Intergrade (and thus, the Yuffie DLC) is not available on PS4.


#3 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 12:08 AM

Can’t wait for more Black Friday ads

#4 thundarr   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   768 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

thundarr

Posted Today, 01:58 AM

Intergrade is a free upgrade to PS5 and the Yuffie DLC is an optional $20.
