PS5 deals at walmart.com: MLB 21 ps5 $19.93, Returnal $29.93, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut $39.93

By kobeisgod, Today, 08:53 AM

#1 kobeisgod  

kobeisgod

Posted Today, 08:53 AM

MLB the show 2021: https://www.walmart....ion-5/757848534

 

Returnal: https://www.walmart....44?athbdg=L2000

 

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: https://www.walmart....93?athbdg=L1700


#2 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 08:56 AM

I really wonder if target would price match these or not since it says early access bf deal. Would be nice if stacks with b2g1

#3 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 09:28 AM

Cool so the stuff in the BF sticky

#4 kobeisgod  

kobeisgod

Posted Today, 09:47 AM

Shoot, my bad. Its 1am and didnt hit me in my half sleep that these are just early Black Friday deals

#5 pitfallharry219  

pitfallharry219

Posted Today, 10:35 AM

Shoot, my bad. Its 1am and didnt hit me in my half sleep that these are just early Black Friday deals

Fuck that guy. Post what you want.


#6 SlaughterX  

SlaughterX

Posted Today, 11:41 AM

Knete I shouldn't have paid $30 to upgrade GoT...

#7 wsheit  

wsheit

Posted Today, 04:22 PM

This seems to be dead now...prices changed in my cart :/  Maybe it will come back?  Or maybe Wmart realized how far off they were from everyone else...


#8 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:42 PM

Damn would have grabbed ghost of Tsushima for $40.
