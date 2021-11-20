Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #705: Xbox Pioneers

CAGcast #705: Xbox Pioneers

The gang reminisce about their contributions to Xbox Live and discuss Halo Infinite, Shang Chi, Forza Horizon 5 and oh so much more!

Black Friday / Cyber Monday Video Game Deal Links - Online Deals Active Now

By CheapyD, Today, 02:17 AM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18099 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 02:17 AM

These retailers currently have active Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals:

 

Amazon
Best Buy

Entertainment Earth
GameStop

GreenMan Gaming

Humble Bundle

JustGeek
Newegg
PSN
PlayStation Direct

Xbox

 

The OP of the main Black Friday thread didn't want links in his post so here we are.

Enjoy!
 


#2 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   145 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 06:55 PM

Didn't want links in the post? Isn't that how you make your living @CheapyD? Other than the fabulous Cagcast, I mean.

#3 An Orange Cat   Pet My Fur CAGiversary!   1666 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

An Orange Cat

Posted Today, 06:57 PM

Hence the reason this link topic was created.

#4 Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted Today, 07:16 PM

and the rich wife
