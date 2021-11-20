Starting a separate thread for price matching at GameStop. This will mainly be a place to post Walmart shelf price photos, which is usually needed for a successful PM at GameStop. Feel free to post photos, and we’ll see how this thread goes.
GS Price Match Thread
By camperinabush, Today, 06:04 PM
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1840 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:04 PM
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1840 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:04 PM
**Reserved**
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1840 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:10 PM
Pokémon Shining Pearl
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond
Call of Duty Vanguard (PS4)
Call of Duty Vanguard (PS5)
Spoiler
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond
Spoiler
Call of Duty Vanguard (PS4)
Spoiler
Call of Duty Vanguard (PS5)
Spoiler
- ThatOneGuyWho and warl0rd like this