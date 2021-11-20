GS Price Match Thread

Jump to content

Today, 06:04 PM

Posted Today, 06:04 PM

Starting a separate thread for price matching at GameStop. This will mainly be a place to post Walmart shelf price photos, which is usually needed for a successful PM at GameStop. Feel free to post photos, and we’ll see how this thread goes.

Posted Today, 06:10 PM

Posted Today, 06:10 PM

Pokémon Shining Pearl
Spoiler


Pokémon Brilliant Diamond
Spoiler


Call of Duty Vanguard (PS4)
Spoiler


Call of Duty Vanguard (PS5)
Spoiler

