ShopRite has this every year on Black Friday (Friday, 26 Nov and Saturday, 27 Nov this year). They give you a coupon (printed on the bottom of your receipt) for $20 off your next shopping order (the following week). You have to have a store loyalty card (Price Plus Card, it’s free). Does not include ShopRite gift cards, or Visa, Mastercard, Amex, etc. GameStop is included.