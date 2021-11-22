Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #705: Xbox Pioneers

CAGcast #705: Xbox Pioneers

The gang reminisce about their contributions to Xbox Live and discuss Halo Infinite, Shang Chi, Forza Horizon 5 and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Oculus Quest 2 with Free $50 Gift Card at Target

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 05:06 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18100 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 05:06 PM

https://www.target.c...gb/-/A-83984421

#2 neoshi   Loves quickies CAGiversary!   72 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

neoshi

Posted Yesterday, 05:18 PM

Just a fyi but same deals from amazon, adorama, best buy, walmart, maybe more, but they all give some sort of store credit valued at $50.

Amazon, however has an advantage if you dont mind opening a prime credit card where it gives you $200 amazon gc. If you don't have prime, just get a 30 free trial, apply for the card (before or after buying the quest 2 doesnt matter if you shop amazon normally), and you get the gift card instantly in your account after approval. If you also have an offer to reload the gc balance by $100 and get $10 credit, it makes it even sweeter. Just don't forget to apply code oculus50 at checkout in order to get $50 digital credit and also use an Oculus referral before activating the headset to get $30 in the Oculus store.

Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk

#3 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Yesterday, 06:20 PM

Just a fyi but same deals from amazon, adorama, best buy, walmart, maybe more, but they all give some sort of store credit valued at $50.

 

 Just don't forget to apply code oculus50 at checkout in order to get $50 digital credit and also use an Oculus referral before activating the headset to get $30 in the Oculus store.

Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk

Cheapy may be benevolent, but I always take these posts as promoted. Which is why the Ubi ones get reminders about harassment. 

 

 

Is that $50 digital credit in talking about Amazon? I've been tempted to get a headset but de-Facebook it. I don't want to risk if my account gets banned. Automod hates the a few words and I forget that sometimes.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy