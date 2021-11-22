Oculus Quest 2 with Free $50 Gift Card at Target
Amazon, however has an advantage if you dont mind opening a prime credit card where it gives you $200 amazon gc. If you don't have prime, just get a 30 free trial, apply for the card (before or after buying the quest 2 doesnt matter if you shop amazon normally), and you get the gift card instantly in your account after approval. If you also have an offer to reload the gc balance by $100 and get $10 credit, it makes it even sweeter. Just don't forget to apply code oculus50 at checkout in order to get $50 digital credit and also use an Oculus referral before activating the headset to get $30 in the Oculus store.
Just a fyi but same deals from amazon, adorama, best buy, walmart, maybe more, but they all give some sort of store credit valued at $50.
Cheapy may be benevolent, but I always take these posts as promoted. Which is why the Ubi ones get reminders about harassment.
Is that $50 digital credit in talking about Amazon? I've been tempted to get a headset but de-Facebook it. I don't want to risk if my account gets banned. Automod hates the a few words and I forget that sometimes.